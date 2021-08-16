Parsi New Year 2021 Wishes: Navroz Mubarak! Everything you should know about Parsi New Year

The celebration is celebrated around the Spring Equinox around March 21 each year (Photo: Twitter/ Piyush Goyal)

Parsi New Year 2021: Navroz Mubarak! Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his social media Twitter account and wished everyone with Parsi New Year greetings. The PM wished everyone with this year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health while also recognising valuable contributions made by the Parsi community in India across different sectors.

Ram Nath Kovind, President, India also shared greetings on this occasion and wished people with “Navroz Mubarak”. He also highlighted the immense contributions made by the Parsi community to several aspects of the country’s growth and development. President Kovid’s greetings for the Parsi New Year included his wishes for “unity, prosperity and happiness” for everyone.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, also wished everyone on the occasion with the help of Twitter. Goyal shared a picture on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Navroz Mubarak” while praying for more health, wealth and happiness for all. He further recognised the Parsi community and its invaluable contribution to India.

Parsi New year: Quotes, wishes, messages

Wishing a cheery and beautiful year, full of good times, to make it a joyous year for you. Happy Parsi New Year to you!

Wish you a very Happy Navroz!

I wish you and your family a very joyous Parsi New Year! On this Navroz, we raise a warm toast to friendship!

Wish you a very Happy Parsi New Year!

Wish you a very Happy Parsi New Year! Sending warm wishes on this special occasion of Navroz. May you and your loved ones find happiness, success and prosperity. Navroz Mubarak to you and family.

History and significance

The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is a festival on the first day of Farvardin, which is during the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar. The term ‘Navroz’ is derived from the Persian words Nav and Roz, which means a ‘new day’. The celebration is celebrated around the Spring Equinox around March 21 each year.