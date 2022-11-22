Paris-based iconic shopping hub ‘Galeries Lafayette’ is coming to India

Here’s some good news for all the shopping lovers – Paris’s iconic shopping centre ‘Galeries Lafayette’ is soon coming to India. The luxury department store will not only open its flagship store but also a dedicated e-commerce portal for the convenience of the consumers. This 125-year-old eminent shopping hub is situated on Boulevard Haussman and is home to hundreds of brands that offer not just couture but also ready-to-wear options.

What makes it unique?

From panoramic views to nouveau-style architecture, Boulevard Haussmann is a sight to behold, and Galeries Lafayette adds to that scenic vision. That’s not all, the restaurant and bar located in the dome area offers panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower, the Montparnasse Tower, Invalides, and Opera Garnier.

Where is it opening in India?

Galeries Lafayette is Europe’s biggest departmental store chain, with over 290 stores worldwide. And now, they’re ready to add two more to the roster, with stores opening in Mumbai and Delhi as well as a dedicated e-commerce site launching in India.

In Mumbai, the shopping hub will be opened in an area of 90,000 square feet. It will open its gates to the public in 2024. The iconic store chain is being designed by Virgile & Partners.

In Delhi, Lafayette will open the flagship at DLF Emporio. It will see the iconic Paris store spread across an astonishing 65,000 feet. The shopping hub is expected to open in 2025.

Who is bringing it to India?

The uber luxurious shopping hub is being brought to India by none other than Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. For the unversed, the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail already has portfolios from international brands – The Collective, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, American Eagle, etc.

Image courtesy Dimitri Destugues, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons