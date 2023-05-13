scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Know everything about the venue, guest list, and their love story

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: The engagement will take place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi

Written by FE Lifestyle
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra Engagement details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are getting engaged today in Delhi. While the couple has not revealed anything about their relationship until now, financialexpress.com managed to get details about their engagement ceremony, venue, and more. As per sources close to the actor, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings at around 8:00 pm followed by a dinner with friends and family.

Venue

The engagement ceremony is being held at Kapurthala House. The celebrations started at around 5:00 pm as per Sikh rituals. It began with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6:00 pm.

What is Parineeti Chopra wearing?

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra is wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit. Raghav Chadha is seen in an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Guest list and rules

Around 150 people from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s families and close friends have been invited to the engagement. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, and actor Priyanka Chopra are attending the ceremony.

 How did their love story start?

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics. In no time they became friends and fell in love. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 20:48 IST

