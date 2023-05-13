Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engaged, shares first pics: ‘Everything I prayed for’

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are now engaged. The actor took to social media to post several pictures to announce the news. This is the first time that the two have acknowledged the relationship. “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍,” she wrote in the caption.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can be seen wearing white, and the last picture is a close-up of their hands and the rings.

The engagement ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The celebrations started at around 5:00 pm as per Sikh rituals. It began with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6:00 pm.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and many others from the world of entertainment and politics attended the ceremony.

How did their love story start?

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics. In no time they became friends and fell in love. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.