scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engaged, shares first pics: ‘Everything I prayed for’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday in Delhi.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Parineeti Chopra engaged, Raghav Chadha engaged, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha love story, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement venue, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement guest list, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement details, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement pictures, lifestyle
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engaged

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are now engaged. The actor took to social media to post several pictures to announce the news. This is the first time that the two have acknowledged the relationship. “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍,” she wrote in the caption.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can be seen wearing white, and the last picture is a close-up of their hands and the rings.

The engagement ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The celebrations started at around 5:00 pm as per Sikh rituals. It began with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6:00 pm.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and many others from the world of entertainment and politics attended the ceremony.

How did their love story start?

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics. In no time they became friends and fell in love. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 21:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market