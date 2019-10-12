Parents, take note! Scholastic India organizes Writing Awards for Kids

The winners also got a chance to attend a fully paid 2-day Scholastic Writing Residency workshop (with one parent) with select authors to hone their writing skills. (Representational image: Reuters)

Parents, here’s something to watch out for! Scholastic India, a leading publisher and distributor of Children’s books hosted “Scholastic India Awards” (SWA) in Delhi on 11th and 12th Oct 2019. The Writing Awards is an annual competition that encourages students from class 4 to 9 to use their writing skills and creativity. Simply put, SWA has provided a stage for all those school children inclined towards writing. This means that if your children are budding writers, this event is a must-go-to priority to add to your parenting bucket list!

Curious to know more about the writing awards for kids? Here’s what to know:

Note that the writings of the top 10 students are published and launched in the form of a book. The winners also got a chance to attend a fully paid 2-day Scholastic Writing Residency workshop (with one parent) with select authors to hone their writing skills.

Neeraj Jain, M.D., Scholastic India stated as follows, “By giving a platform to publish their work, we encourage and motivate young talent. We are creating writers, artists and leaders of tomorrow.”

Further, a two-day residency workshop was organized by Scholastic India with author C.G Salamander to train the children for developing excellent writing skills. You may already be aware that CG Salamander is a famous children’s writer and comic journalist, currently working on a book about magic dogs. Yes, you read it correctly- it is about magic dogs! He has also published over 25 comics, guest edited for publishing houses, and his short fiction has been anthologized many times.

The event is being organized every year by Scholastic India for the last 12 years to encourage creativity and foster the writing skills of students. This award is the longest running and most generous recognition program for students in India.

Apart from the winner, the top 25 students received honor certificates from Scholastic India, along with the participation certificate to each participant. The initiative is a great motivation for the students to follow their passion for writing.