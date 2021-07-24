Parents’ Day 2021: Lockdown brings millennials close to their families, says survey

A lot of people spent time with their families during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Pixabay)

Parents’ Day is celebrated every year on July 25 to remind children about all the sacrifices parents made for them. Parents face all odds to make sure that children get the environment necessary for their personality development. These things create a special bond between children and their parents. It naturally grows stronger when they get to spent sufficient time together. But finding time for family in our hectic day-to-day lives these days is really a daunting task.

But coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown gave us the opportunity to spend time with family and many parents ensured that this happens.

A recent study by Godrej says that a lot of people spent time with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Godrej study, 32.75 per cent of respondents above the age of 45 said that they kept themselves happy and content during the lockdown by spending time with their families. The other important finding of the survey is that 36.02 per cent of respondents were spending more time with family because of the absence of long commutes.

Here are some other key findings of the survey:

– 46.42% of respondents remained connected with friends and family through social media

– More than half (51%) of the respondents between the age of 35-44 remained connected with friends and family through social media

– 31.75% of male respondents kept themselves happy/content during the lockdown by spending time with their families

– 32.75% of respondents above the age of 45 kept themselves happy/content during the lockdown by spending time with their families

– 53% Gen Z inclined towards altruism during the lockdown (Distributing sanitizers, food packets, old clothes, blankets, or medical devices to those in need)