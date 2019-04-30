Parents, be alert! Swiss football coach arrested for filming children in changing rooms in public swimming pools

Parents, be extra alert when you let your children go to changing rooms or public shower rooms after a swim! A 21 year old Swiss football coach has been arrested in Switzerland after being caught with installing several hidden camera to film children in changing rooms and showers i public swimming pools. In Europe, this shocking report has been doing the rounds about a Swiss man who has been arrested for filming children in changing rooms and showers in public swimming pools. The man has been arrested and it has been reported that he used his mobile phone to take these videos of children near the town called Emmen. A DE report indicates that children belonging to five primary schools were identified in the videos that were shot by the Swiss man. This has been confirmed by the concerned public prosecutor's office. According to the sequence of events that are now being reported, the 21 year old Swiss coach had kept his cell phone hidden while clicking pictures in a swimming pool and the device that he had hidden was discovered unintentionally by one of the pool users, who handed the device to a cashier. Following this, the Swiss man was taken under arrest. He confessed that he had made these videos of children changing in public swimming pools and shower rooms. Now, the 21 year old Swiss football coach has not only been removed from his position as a coach but he is also banned from any sports related activity in the region. However, according to the public authorities, it has been confirmed that no sexual assault of any of the children has taken place nor have their videos been shared online or on any public platform. The concerned authorities are trying to track and identify as many of the children that have been filmed so that their families can be informed and alerted regarding the fact that the investigation is ongoing. READ: Don't gossip while cutting hair, Pope Francis tells hairdressers! Worldwide, the new menace called voyeurism is crossing all limits of basic human decency in terms of violating an individual's privacy. To make things worse, children are increasingly targeted by stalkers. This puts the onus of child safety in public places on parents. Parents are required to stay extra alert when they send their children to public areas as the children are exposed to various security risks that they may not be directly aware of.