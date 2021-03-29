ParaFit: Healthy eating for healthy living

Paraj Primlani Founder, ParaFit

PARAFIT is a fast-growing online collaborative health and nutrition company offering a one-stop-shop for all fitness-based needs. A brainchild of Paraj Primlani, ParaFit came into existence in 2018 after his successful weight loss journey. After completing a certified course in dietitics and nutrition, he started suggesting meal plans to his friends. Slowly, Primlani tapped on the potential of the fitness industry, using technology to his advantage and built an online platform where one can get customised diet plan, training and fitness plan, along with recipes, follow-ups and much more.

A year later, it started its nutrition and diet food sub-brand ParaFit Delivers to offer freshly-cooked and nutritious meals tailored to one’s diet. With a team of 45+ people, it now cooks and delivers healthy meals tailored to one’s diet.

“Today, ParaFit has transformed over 10,000 lives globally and has delivered over 2,50,000 healthy meals all over Delhi NCR,” says Primlani. “The foundation pillar at ParaFit has always been that we never make our clients feel like they have to give up on their favourite food, or a social life while they’re on a diet. We make them eat butter chicken, brownies, pizzas, etc; everything made in a very different way to make it super healthy,” he says.

Offering an array of fitness plans and meal delivery options, ParaFit has an app where people can track their weight loss, meals, sleep, menstrual cycle, book virtual appointments with their dedicated Nutritonist and much more. It has a team of over 10 registered dieticians.

“The biggest milestone that we achieved lately was of delivering food on a daily basis to 200 clients in Delhi in a day. We are also in the top three healthy food delivery kitchens in Delhi on Zomato,” Primlani proudly adds.

Parallel success in online orders through delivery aggregators is yet another feather in ParaFit’s cap.

ParaFit started as a bootstrapped company with an initial investment of Rs 1,00,000 and today has multiplied it more than 1,000 times, the founder says. “The initial investment went into building India’s first online fitness platform promising answers to all your fitness needs under one roof. ParaFit has always been a profitable venture since the inception,”he says.

The company claims to having a renewal rate of more than 55%, and makes sure that all clients transform their lives and include a clean eating practice into their lifestyle. The company plans to open base kitchens and supply healthy meals in all metro cities in India by the year-end for which it hopes to attract investors for future growth capital.

“The coming five years are very crucial for the ParaFit brand,” says Primlani. It is looking at an aggressive expansion in the healthy meal delivery sector with pan-India presence and corporate tie-ups for meal boxes supply.

Primlani says, “With the premium services that we offer, we are looking at a growth rate of 80% in revenue on a yearly basis. We are also working on a range of superfoods that can be retailed on pan India basis. With these products and meal kits we can even offer our services to people who are based in cities where we don’t have our base kitchen as of now.”