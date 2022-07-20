Pale-looking peculiar creature caught on webcam baffles internet; netizens suspect ‘alien’ intervention

Paranormal activities are subject to belief. Some people feel there is negative energy while others call it an illusion. Horror movies, however, with their shocking, suspenseful moments often make disillusionment a reality. So even if you are not a fan of horror movies or sci-fi thrillers the mystery keeps you glued to the screens. This is because, while it’s possible to watch a horror movie and get scared, it’s also possible to become fascinated by the supernatural.

A video that has been making the rounds on the Internet recently shows a creature walking in the streets of Moorhead, Kentucky. The creature is giving netizens all the thrills and chills like in a scary movie.

The video was captured on a security camera in the town of Moorhead. The accompanying post on Twitter by Paranormality Magazine read, Here’s the video of the pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY,”

Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid pic.twitter.com/jCexxlQTA0 — Paranormality Magazine (@ParanormalityM) July 9, 2022

The video, which has a duration of 33 seconds, shows a pale white creature walking on the road in a crooked manner. It then appears to move toward something in the video. In the video, the creature appears to be looking for something.

Due to the nature of the video, many people have been trying to figure out what the creature is. Some have even speculated that it might be an alien. However, others have claimed that the whole thing is a hoax.

Many people have been asking questions about the creature’s appearance and conduct. Some have also questioned the authenticity of the video. In a funny tone, a user noted that the cameras are much better now, but they still seem to have poor quality.

Alien (1979)” wrote one Twitter user. “First, there’s no shadow. Second, that’s not a pale creature. That’s just me trying to find my way back to my house after having too much booze at the local bar,” poked fun, a third Twitterati.

The footage has been viewed more than 6 lakh times on YouTube and has gained over 7000 likes. What would you do if you come across such an unusual creature?

In addition to this, this isn’t the first time that a purported supernatural creature has been captured and made viral online. In 2020, the Pentagon released a series of videos that showed encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena. Many people believe these encounters were proof of the existence of extraterrestrials or Unidentified Flying Objects.