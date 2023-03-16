Pakistan’s Imran Khan’s lifestyle, net worth, assets: Ex-PM owns a luxurious mansion, chopper & several businesses

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, in April 2022, he was ousted from power via a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. With a total net worth of $50 million (approximately Rs 410 crore in Indian currency, the 70-year-old former Pakistan PM is one of the wealthiest politicians in Pakistan, as per CA Knowledge.

Imran Khan’s assets:

Imran Khan owns a 750 million US dollars mansion spread over 181, 500 square yards in Bani Gala, Islamabad. That’s not all, he also owns a house in Zaman Park, Lahore worth 29 million US dollars.

He also has farmhouses worth 0.8 million US dollars and has invested in various businesses and inherited agricultural lands.

Imran Khan’s chopper:

It might sound strange but Imran Khan has no vehicle registered in his name. However, he has a chopper that he uses to go to work.

Imran Khan’s helicopter rides cost the national kitty Rs 1 billion, a report in The Nation stated. You read that right! His expense details were presented in the Pakistani Senate. It stated that these VVIP helicopter rides were carried out on the instructions of the Prime Minister’s Office from 2019 to 2021.

Imran Khan’s car:

Imran Khan is often seen travelling in a Rs 3.5 crore Toyota land cruiser and Rs 12.26 crore Mercedes Maybach s600, CA Knowledge mentioned.