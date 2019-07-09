Pakistan’s heaviest man dies after left unattended in ICU due to commotion

Noorul Hassan, 55, a resident of Sadiqabad, was at the Intensive Care Unit.

Pakistan’s heaviest man, who recently underwent a successful liposuction surgery, died here on Monday along with another patient after doctors and nurses left them unattended at the ICU of a hospital amidst the commotion. Noorul Hassan, 55, a resident of Sadiqabad, some 400 km from Lahore, was at the Intensive Care Unit of the Shalamar Hospital after he was operated upon on June 29.

Hassan, weighing 330 kg, had made national headlines when he was airlifted on a Pakistan Army helicopter after Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of his plight. Dr Maazul Hassan, laparoscopic surgeon, who conducted Hassan’s surgery last month, told reporters that Hassan died of a heart attack.

“Unfortunately he was left unattended on Monday morning when the relatives of a woman patient attacked the doctors and other medical staff on her death which they blamed them,” he said. “Noorul Hassan and another patient died at the Shalamar Hospital as they were left unattended at the ICU owing to the commotion,” he added. The name of the second patient was not revealed.

He said the medical staff ran for their lives and in their absence for an hour or so Hassan’s condition deteriorated and he suffered fatal cardiac arrest. The body was sent to his native town for burial. According to the hospital administration, early in the day the relative of the female patient broke windows, switched off ventilators off and attacked doctors and medical staff.

The attackers held the doctors and the staff responsible for the death of the female patient whose condition deteriorated after delivering a baby. Later, Police reached the spot and control the situation. Bajwa condoled the death of Hassan.

“Will of Allah is to be done while one can only make an effort. May Allah bless the departed soul. Amen,” Bajwa said in a statement, which was tweeted by the Army’s media wing Inter-Service Public Relations. On June 18, the Rescue 1122 personnel broke the main door and wall of Hassan’s house to bring him out and shifted him to a football ground on a mini-truck since he could not travel in an ambulance. A helipad was constructed at a nearby football ground and a helicopter ambulance of the Army shifted him to Lahore.

Stuck in a small room of his house, Hassan, a taxi driver by profession before suffering obesity, had made an appeal on social media for his treatment. Earlier in 2017, Pakistan’s most obese person with a weight of 360 kg underwent laparoscopic surgery and succeeded to bring his weight below 200 kg. According to a survey report released by the Pakistan Endocrine Society last year, 29 per cent of the Pakistani population is overweight, out of which 51 per cent are categorised in the obesity class.