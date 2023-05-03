Pairing food with a crisp beer for summer: The right way to do it

Summers are the best time to enjoy a chilled pint of beer by the pool or at informal gatherings and to get the best experience pair it with the right kind of food. Whether you love a crisp lager, refined craft beer, or strong IPAs (India pale ales) the choice of beer can be your ultimate food guide for any occasion or mood. To understand the finer nuances of modern-day beer culture, we speak to Mark Hobday, Beer Expert at BrewDog, who tells us more about the fine art of beer and food pairing.

The golden rule for any beer and complementing meal is to strike a perfect balance between the flavours without overwhelming the palate. Discussing the three 3 C’s for beer and food pairing, Mark mentions, “The combination should be Contrasting, Complementing, and help Cleanse the palate. The taste of the beer shouldn’t overpower the food or vice-versa. And, depending on the flavour profile it could be a mildly sweet and bitter contrast which goes very well in the hot season. Salads go very well with all kinds of beer, and fish and chip with beer is a classic combination for someone who likes to have crispy lagers.”

Also Read 7 beers to refresh your mood in the summer

As there are many kinds of beer available in the Indian market today, there are some interesting points to remember which can complement the food. Depending on the sweetness, bitterness, acidity, fruitiness, and richness of the beverage, one can choose the meal that will enhance the flavours of the beer. A general rule is light beers should be paired with mild, less-spicy food and strong beers can be paired with spicy, rich food. The ideal temperature to serve beer is between 38 – 55 degree Fahrenheit (approx 4 to 12 degree Celsius), informs Mark and adds, “Beer can go with spicy foods, fatty burgers as well mild salads. It is a great match for spicy Indian food, seafood, and desserts or fruits as well. Pair the strong lager or dark lager with meats, BBQ dishes, and a punk IPA can be teamed with pepperoni pizza, juicy burgers, or a sandwich as it has a bold flavour.”

An important deciding factor for the taste of beer is the hop, which influences the malt character, bitterness, and strength of the beverage. These days, there are also many variations with infusions of fruity flavours and extracts that can be seen in craft beer. From frizzy, bubbly, and sweet beers to rich, stronger varieties, there is no dearth of options for beer drinkers. Speaking about the new additions, Mark mentions, “One of my favourite beers is Sour beer also known as Sours, it is acidic with a tangy taste and is very popular in hot weather. It is an acquired taste and is made using wild yeast. We also find a lot of infused beers these days where the fermented malt is blended with flower or fruit extracts to bring out some new flavours. From pineapple to guava and passion fruit, many interesting flavors are being added to craft beer, and these drinks are perfect to compliment any kind of hot and cold meals.”