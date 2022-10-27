Painting life lessons: The benefits of art and craft for children in their early years

By Manya Roongta and Krish Nawal,

Children nowadays make no exception to the fact that everyone is glued to their screens due to the prevalence of technology in modern life. In an effort to keep their kids occupied and quiet, many parents nowadays resort to a wide variety of electronic games and entertainment. While there is little doubt that this technology has far-reaching positive effects, it also poses risks to children’s growth and development for a variety of reasons.

There is, however, a fantastic option that ensures healthy child development and provides all of the benefits that technology provides and more. Art and craft are the gateway to unraveling the inner creative stance, emotional tonality, and free-flowing mind that has the power to perceive things from a different angle. When introduced to art and craft at a very young age, it can provide lasting benefits and help children be better students and professionals.



Helps build a reservoir of self-esteem

Kids get a feeling of accomplishment from participating in art and craft activities, and they are able to take pleasure in their work, which helps increase their self-confidence. Creating art is a wonderful and risk-free way to learn that it is OK to make errors and that doing things in your own way is fine. This may lead to the development of an entirely new perspective. In addition to developing their “self-regulation abilities,” children receive the opportunity to explore new things (e.g., when waiting for paint or glue to dry). This helps children acquire patience, which is something that any child might benefit from in the future.

Opens the creative outlet

As with many creative endeavors, arts and crafts are an excellent creative outlet. Children may freely express themselves via art, sometimes without even realizing it! Children will subconsciously communicate their inner thoughts and emotions via their artwork. Art is a wonderful opportunity for youngsters to reflect on themselves and control their emotions. The act of transforming a notion into a physical work of art is a fantastic method for managing our inner thoughts and emotions by molding them into reality. Furthermore, art and creative activities have been shown to improve mental health and well-being.

Perfect recipe for patience

We are all aware that excellence requires time. Whether it is the time required to finish a work of art or the execution of an artistic method, it requires patience and commitment. After completing their artwork, youngsters will experience a tremendous feeling of satisfaction and learn that hard work and perseverance are wonderfully rewarded. It might be tempting to hurry things in order to accomplish them more quickly or to give up entirely if they are taking longer than anticipated. With time, though, youngsters will develop more patience and realize that wonderful things take time!

Curation of unparalleled concentration

Conversely, focus is a talent that cannot be acquired immediately; it develops gradually. Some youngsters may find it difficult to focus on the activity at hand and not allow their thoughts to stray. Young artists often concentrate on their creative vision. However, if they have an end goal in mind, patience can help them achieve it. Focus and attention training will help them in many areas of their lives and in many different fields.

Canvasing a conclusion: Art is a social solicitor

The global language of the visual arts offers a stage for self-reflection, development, communication, and even the formation of supportive social bonds. Due to the internet-first preferences of many Generation Z youngsters, a few Indian art enthusiasts have built online art museums for children to exhibit their artwork. Through this platform, numerous youngsters may view a display of art created by their peers and interact with them to develop and learn together.

(The authors are Founders of Children’s Art Museum of India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)