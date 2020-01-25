Padma Shri Awards: Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut conferred with fourth highest civilian award

By: |
Published: January 25, 2020 9:40:09 PM

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities.

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the Padma Shri, officials said on Saturday.  Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

READ ALSO | Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes given Padma Vibhushan — Full List

Related News

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Padma Shri Awards Karan Johar Ekta Kapoor Kangana Ranaut conferred with fourth highest civilian award
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus outbreak: China orders nationwide measures to detect virus on flights, trains, buses
2Boeing delays 777X first flight again
3Coronavirus outbreak: Two test negative in Mumbai, another’s blood sample to be tested