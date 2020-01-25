Padma Shri Awards: Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut conferred with fourth highest civilian award

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.
Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the Padma Shri, officials said on Saturday. Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.
