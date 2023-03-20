Padma Lakshmi becomes Kerala’s first transgender lawyer – Here’s all you need to know about her

In a first, Padma Lakshmi, a transwoman in Kerala, has been enrolled into the state’s Bar Council as an advocate. She was included in the council at a ceremony of March 19, 2023. Lakshmi was among 1,500 law graduates who were inducted in the ceremony. Congratulating her, Kerala’s Industries Minister P Rajeev shared a post dedicated to Lakshmi on his official Instagram account.

‘Becoming the first is always the hardest achievement’

The minister praised Lakshmi’s aim to become the voice of the transgender community which has been denied for a long time. He further pointed out that her journey will inspire many from the community. Congratulating Padma Lakshmi for overcoming “hurdles of life” and enrolling as the first transgender advocate in the state, he further noted that becoming the first is always the hardest achievement. Pointing out that there would be people to discourage, Rajeev said that she has written her name in legal history by overcoming all such things.

He observed that the journey of Padma Lakshmi has convinced many to decide on which side they must stand in the fight for justice. The minister also hoped that her journey will inspire many for her community to join advocacy. Many Instagram users congratulated Padma Lakshmi, after the post was shared by the minister in Malayalam.

As per reports, she was enrolled in Ernakulam Government Law College for LLB. Before this she completed her graduation in Physics and is now looking to clear the judicial competitive exam.

Earlier in 2017, the country got its first transgender judge in the form of Joyita Mondal. She was appointed as a judge in the Lok Adalat in West Bengal‘s Islampur city. A year later, transgender activist Vidya Kamble was named a member judge in the Lok Adalat in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The same year, Swati Bidhan Baruah, who hailed from Assam, became the third transgender judge in the country.