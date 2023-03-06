OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding: Invitees include PM Modi, Masayoshi Son, Mukesh Ambani; Here’s what we know so far

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal is getting married this week. The 30-year-old billionaire will host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi on March 7, reports suggested.

Who all are attending Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding?

Last month, Ritesh Agarwal was seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he invited him to the wedding. That’s not all, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani will be attending the wedding reception, along with other Oyo backers including Airbnb Inc. and Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

As per Bloomberg, SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son will also attend the wedding of the OYO founder. The Japanese company is the biggest investor in the hospitality chain OYO.

Career and net worth

In 2013, Ritesh Agarwal found OYO Rooms with the help of money he won in Thiel Fellowship program. In 2020, his net worth was estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion (Rs7253 crore) according to Hurun Rich List 2020. As of February 2020, he is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. He is listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Asia.

About the wedding

The wedding is going to be grand – Along with high-profile guests, entertainers like Beyonce will also be seen at the wedding. As per Deccan Herald, this has increased the cost of the wedding to tens of millions of dollars.

Hi early life

Born to a Marwari family in Odisha, Ritesh Agarwal used to sell SIM cards. Not many would know but his family used to run a small shop in Southern Odisha city called Rayagada.

After his schooling at St. Johns Senior Secondary School, Ritesh Agarwal moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. He dropped out of college after two years. You read that right!