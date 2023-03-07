OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal gets married to Geetansha Sood, Check pictures

Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms’ founder, and CEO married Geetansha Sood on Tuesday. His wedding was followed by a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and other VIPs were expected to attend the reception. Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel shared pictures from the meeting congratulating the couple.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the wedding. SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son reached India at 11am to attend Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding ceremony at the Taj Palace.

In 2013, the 29-year-old billionaire entrepreneur founded OYO Rooms with the help of money he won in Thiel Fellowship program. He grew up in a typical Marwari family in Odisha. For the unversed, he used to sell SIM cards before moving to Mumbai.

In 2020, Ritesh Agarwal’s net worth was estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion (Rs7253 crore). As of February 2020, he was the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. He is listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Asia.

His early life

After his schooling at St. Johns Senior Secondary School, Ritesh Agarwal moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. He dropped out of college after two years. You read that right!