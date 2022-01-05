Over 45 mn Indians dine out at their favourite restaurants in 2021: Report

Delhi’s Connaught Place emerged as the top eating out location, followed by Lower Parel in Mumbai, Whitefield in Bengaluru, Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai and Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Over 45 million Indians satiated their food cravings by dining out at their favourite restaurants in 2021, with Delhi again emerging as the country’s Dining Capital, according to a report.

An average bill of Rs 2,670 was paid in 2021 as compared to Rs 1,907 in 2020, according to the report by India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech platform Dineout.

About 45 million Indians saved Rs 1,360 crore while booking 8,588 tables per hour using Dineout in 2021, as per the Dineout Trends Report 2021.

Delhi bagged the title of “Dining Capital of India” for the third time in a row accounting for 32 per cent of the total diners in India followed by Bengaluru at 18 per cent.

Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni and Naan yet again won the league making North Indian food a hit among Indians at 38 per cent, Chinese at 18 per cent and Continental at 16 per cent, according to the report.

The City of Lakes, Udaipur, is the new ‘City of Love’ with 44 per cent of its bookings under ‘Table for 2’, whereas the cities of Agra and Ludhiana had the maximum ‘Table for 4’ reservations, the report findings showed.

Owing to the higher disposable income thanks to our WFH (work from home) lifestyles, luxury dining across India has increased by as much as 120 per cent and fine dining by 105 per cent, and the average number of diners per booking has also risen, said the report.

As much as India is a land of foodies, it boasts a significant number of drink enthusiasts.

Bengaluru consumed 50,000 litres of alcohol in December alone, making itself the liquor capital of India in 2021, the report said.

It also sheds light on the fact that dinner is the most preferred time to eat out by Indians. While the city of Agra loved to dine out during the night with 59.3 per cent of reservations made for the dinner, foodies in Chennai planned the most number of luncheons with 47 per cent of table reservations done during lunch-time.

Delhi’s Connaught Place emerged as the top eating out location, followed by Lower Parel in Mumbai, Whitefield in Bengaluru, Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai and Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Dineout co-founder and CEO Ankit Mehrotra said, “In the year gone by, it was interesting to observe how revenge dining shot up the average bill by 40 per cent but still diners made considerable savings. This is a testament to Dineout’s value for the diners.”

He added that the trends also saw people getting cautious about their choices to dine out at luxury restaurants or places with over-four-point reviews and ratings.

“A total of 73.5 per cent of transactions were made pan India at 4+ rated restaurants. Mumbai stood out from the rest of the cities with a total of 85.2 per cent of transactions done at the best restaurants in the city,” he said.