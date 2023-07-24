Osman Ali Khan: Know the first and the richest billionaire of India who owned a diamond mine, jewels worth billions; a look at his lavish lifestyle, net worth of the Nizam of Hyderabad

The Nizams of Hyderabad ruled for 224 years from 1724-1948 until the state was liberated from their rule. Over these decades of ruling the Nizams have made a place for themselves in the history known for their grandeur, ostentatious lifestyle, rich art and culture and luxurious possessions and immense wealth. The first and richest billionaire of India as per the East India Company was nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. The last of the Nizams, he was known for his lavish expenses and reportedly has a net worth of $230 billion.

Osman Ali Khan succeeded the throne at the age of 25 in 1911 and ruled Hyderabad until he signed an accession and freed the state of Nizam rule. He is regarded as one of the wealthiest people of the world and his wealth contributed to 2% of US GDP. The biggest source of income for the Nizam was Golconda mines that he owned and was the sole supplier of diamonds at that time.

Three years after he ascended to the throne, in 1914, the First World War started. He provided the British with material, military, and financial support, as Outlook reports. He played a key role in establishing Hyderabad’s Osmania University in 1917, the first of its type in the state and is still regarded as a premier learning institution.

In 1921, as per Outlook reports, he was the first to establish judicial and executive separation. He established a board that oversaw the construction and renovation of various public structures, that shaped the modern day Hyderabad.

This Nizam, reportedly wore simple clothes and believed in keeping it simple when it came to social gatherings. According to DNA reports, he had his own currency. He possessed 100 million pounds of gold, 400 million pounds of jewels and had his own private airline. The Nizam gifted Queen Elizabeth II necklace studded with 300 diamonds as her marriage gift.

Mir Osman Ali Khan used a Rs 1000 Crore diamond as a paperweight, owned 50 Rolls-Royce cars, these are few of the opulent ways he led his life.

During his reign, Nizam Ali’s fortune was estimated to be around Rs 1700 crore in the early 1940s which in 2023 converts to around Rs 29,57,70 crore as quoted by DNA.