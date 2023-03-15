Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR arrive at Oscars in ethnic outfits designed by Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta

The Indian fashion industry plays a major role in every winning moment at Oscars — This year also, we witnessed several Indian actors and personalities wearing outfits by Indian designers. Ram Charan even said, “We are not just coming as ourselves but we are coming as India today.”

“I cannot find the words to explain my pleasure right now,” N.T Rama Rao Junior of Naatu Naatu said in an official statement. He added, “This is a victory not only for RRR but for India as a whole. I believe this is only the beginning, proving how far Indian films can go. Keeravaani Garu and Chandrabose Garu, congratulations. Of course, none of this would have been possible without Rajamouli, the great storyteller, and the audiences who showered us with affection. I’d also want to congratulate the cast and crew of ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ who won another Oscar today.”

Here’s what NTR Jr was wearing

NTR Jr was wearing a custom-made bandh gala by Gaurav Gupta, an Indian couturier and also his friend, during the Oscars 2023. The ensemble had eye-catching art done with gold metallic embroidery of a tiger representing the National Animal of India.

In his own unique way, this was also an ode to one of his outstanding scenes, which included his entrance along a tiger, from the movie RRR. Gaurav Gupta said it was important for him to bring together an outfit that also had an element of NTR Jr. persona because he is popularly known as the ‘Young Tiger’.

Here’s what Ram Charan was wearing

Shantanu & Nikhil, an Indian label, was honoured and well represented as Ram Charan adorned one of their designs — an ethnic bandh-gala. He was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani.

Ram Charan’s character in the SS Rajamouli film RRR was that of a liberation warrior. The costume included military-inspired details such as medallion-inspired brooches and chakra-inspired buttons. His gender-flexible kurta gives an edge to his look and reflects contemporary India. On the red carpet, the actor walked with grace and panache.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, his spouse, who accompanied him on the red carpet, looked stunning in a traditional but exquisite Jayanti Reddy bespoke silk saree crafted from hand-woven silk, spun fabric, and recycled leftovers.

Upasana has been implementing sustainable practices and has launched a series of grassroots community activities to protect the environment and minimize our carbon footprint. Her ensemble was completed with a homemade ‘potli’ created with material sourced from scraps.

She complimented the saree with jewelry which was, a quaint and striking Lilium neckpiece from a Mumbai-based jewelry designer, Bina Goenka, that was carefully made and had been in the making for four years.

Ram told an international media portal, “This is the finest ride I’ve had as an actor and it can’t get much better than this, I’m not sure if I’m an actor or having a fan-boy moment.”

We are not just here as ourselves today, but as India, and we thank the Academy for having us and having India!

About RRR

A fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers.