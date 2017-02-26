Oscars 2017: All you need to know about who is hosting the 89TH Academy Awards

A native of Brooklyn Jimmy kimmel started his carreer as a radio jockey on the airwaves in college at Arizona State before getting a big break into the ‘The Kevin and Bean Show’ on KROQ in Los Angeles. (AP)

As the 89th Academy Awards get all set to be held in Los Angeles on Monday morning and alike every year even this year as the competition for the top trophies heats up, American host, producer, writer, comedian and voice actor Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the prestigious award ceremony, which will be broadcasted live from the Dolly Theater in Los Angeles. Even though 2016 was highly dominated by Superhero and fantasy flicks like Captain America: Civil War, Batman vs Superman, Deadpool, Doctor Strange and Fantastic Beasts, classics like La La Land and Manchester by the Sea made their presence felt getting love from both critics and viewers. Mel Gibson’s comeback indie film Hacksaw Ridge also earned a nomination in for the best film.

Out of the nine films nominated in the best picture category, La La Land is certainly the front-runner with 14 nominations to its name but Oscars are always full of surprises. In the best actor category, there is a direct competition between Ryan Gosling and Casey Affleck. Thet both were so brilliant in their respective roles that even Andrew Garfield was shocked to hear about his nomination. Veteran, Denzel Washington also earned a nomination this year for his brilliant performance in Fences. In the leading actress category Meryl Streep earned a record 21st Oscar nomination and if she goes on to win that trophy, you can expect a lot of Donald Trump remarks on stage.

And with all curiosities high on who will win the honourable awards, Jimmy Kimmel will be anchoring the complete show and here is all you need to know about the host of the 89th Academy Awards:

A native of Brooklyn Jimmy kimmel started his carreer as a radio jockey on the airwaves in college at Arizona State before getting a big break into the ‘The Kevin and Bean Show’ on KROQ in Los Angeles. While his show Kimmel’s show which started in 2003, used to get telecasted during late night it clinched a lot of viewers because of the escalated use of internets. Being an award show veteran, Kimmel had previously hosted the EPSYs and the American Music Awards. And in attempts to get more free times, Jimmy Kimmel who had a swift journey from being a radio host to the 89th Academy Awards host, expressed his interests in drawing, sculture and to write a book someday.