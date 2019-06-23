Oscar-winning American cinematographer Robert Richardson talks of his India connection

If Robert Richardson were to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there would be at least one good reason for an instant bonding. Monona Wali, the first wife of Richardson, three-time Oscar winner for best cinematography, was born in Varanasi that has just returned the PM to the Lok Sabha for the second time. \u201cMy wife was born in Varanasi and my daughter lived there for a year on Fulbright (Fulbright-Nehru research grant),\u201d Richardson says during an interview with\u00a0FE on Sunday. \u201cI haven\u2019t been to Varanasi,\u201d says the director of photography best known for his long collaborations with celebrated filmmakers Oliver Stone, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Richardson has two daughters \u2014 Kanchan Wali-Richardson and Maya Wali Richardson \u2014 from his first marriage with Indian-American writer-filmmaker Monona Wali. If five years ago, Kanchan came to her mother\u2019s birthplace on the Fulbright-Nehru grant to do research on the ancient city, her father roamed the dusty streets of old Delhi with his camera for Absolut\u2019s international campaign titled Colourless. The scenes for the new Absolut global ad film that Richardson\u2019s camera captured had 654 people along with the Red Fort and the majestic streets built by the Mughals. Richardson\u2019s arrival in India coincided with the Cannes film festival premiere of the last feature film he shot. The film,\u00a0Once Upon a Time.In Hollyoood, was his sixth with American director Quentin Tarantino. \u201cTo be able to look at Leo (Leonardo Di Caprio) and Brad (Brad Pitt), two of our most iconic actors in the United States, in one setting together was enough to make you smile,\u201d says Richardson. \u201cIt was just amazing chemistry and Quentin worked with them,\u201d he says referring to the fact that Once Upon a Time.In Hollywood is the first movie ever to star Pitt and Di Caprio together. The cinematographer, who has worked in 11 of Stone\u2019s movies, seven of Scorsese\u2019s and six of nine Quentin films winning three Academy awards Hugo,\u00a0Aviator\u00a0and\u00a0JFK) and six more Oscar nominations, treasures his partnerships with these filmmakers. \u201cWith Oliver (Stone), it started obviously professional. Then it became a mixture of relationships,\u201d he says. \u201cIt is always professional from beginning to end but you move into different states of working.\u201d Over the time, he says, Stone became his brother, \u2018a deep brother\u2019. With Scorsese, it was always professional. \u201cFrom beginning to end with respect,\u201d he adds, \u201cIn greater and greater respect, perhaps, as we went through them.\u201d It all started professional with Tarantino too. \u201cAnd it moved slowly into the best relationship you can have with a director.\u201d His relationship with Tarantino was \u2018deeply respectful\u2019. \u201cBut also loving and willing to speak (about work). And when an argument or something comes forward you push it away. I love him deeply.\u201d The feeling is apparently mutual. When Richardson was chosen by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) for their lifetime achievement award in March this year, Tarantino came to present the honour. \u201cWhen I was told\u00a0 (by ASC) it was going to happen, I went to Quentin,\u201d recalls Richardson. \u201cI said, \u2018They have asked me to do this lifetime achievement award and you know what?\u2019 And he goes, \u2018No question, I will do it.\u2019\u201d \u201cHe knew the answer because we know each other so well,\u201d says Richardson before going on to explaining his work with Tarantino. \u201cI work within what he leads. He teaches me. Quentin as you know is an amazingly brilliant man. Very much like Marty and Stones. I am not going to say who has the better knowledge. They have amazing knowledge and teach you through what they know of their films.\u201d After shooting Once Upon a Time.In Hollywood in celluloid, Richardson is confident that the move into technology is what it should be. \u201cThe more we move (like digital), the more we are going to adapt. I don\u2019t want to hold on to something. I do want to admire and utilise it (celluloid) for as long as we can. But I am also willing to take what is given to me in the future to make it a part of the language we are going to delve into.\u201d He is, however, in awe of Scorsese\u2019s work in preserving cinematic heritage through his World Cinema Foundation. \u201cThat is what we need to do,\u201d says Richardson. \u201cMore and more of us need to be able to understand how to archive. Number one, archiving is the most important issue we are going through. How do you preserve movies, not archiving them necessarily but not allowing the digital world to shift them (through for example, colourising black and white films). We have to be very careful about how we alter the original vision,\u201d he says. (Faizal Khan is a freelancer)