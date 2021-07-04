Order Delivered: From yummy dim sums to flavourful ice creams, a pick of places to order from for some indulgence

I am always wary of superlative claims on food packaging. Well, Baker’s Dozen Fluffiest Pancake mix has enough going for it to merit the moniker. It's easy to mix and cook, as good as the fresh stuff, and convenient. There's nothing to not like.

The lockdown may have eased, but one should still stay indoors, venturing out only when it’s unavoidable. Social calls can wait. Right now, it’s survival mode engaged. Here are some of my recent home orders which I enjoyed…

If you know anything about cows, you will be aware of the milk from certain species of cows (and also other animals) that is richer in beta-casein, something that makes it easier to break down in our digestive system. Consequently, you are looking at getting all the goodness of milk minus the flatulence, bloat and any gastro issues that are often linked to lactose intolerance. Ghee made from this milk will carry similar benefits. Mr Milk (A2 Milk) ghee is great—rich, textured and aromatic—and although all A2 products are significantly pricier than A1, they are worth the investment.

Superplum has a unique MO: source chemical-free (and unwaxed) fruits from top farms and monitor them all the way from the farm to our tables. The proof is in the pudding and the basket that turned up at my house was among the ripest of ware I have tried this season. Traceability or provenance is a big factor in fresh food today, something that people happily pay a premium for. Here, the prices were barely a shade dearer than my local vendor’s, so I wouldn’t mind upping my budget that little bit for the extra benefits of quality and assurance.

For some reason, I can’t get enough of dim sums, or what the army middle-class upbringing introduced me to: momos. Yes, they are different (today, I know), but I love both irrespective. I can make them at home, but my laziness is far stronger than my willpower. So in steps Prasuma with a lovely range (chicken, pork, vegetarian, spicy, regular), all delivered frozen and ready to steam. My party staple for the last few months have been precisely these. When I say party, I mean party of one (that is, me). But to be fair, I eat enough momos in one sitting for at least three grown and hungry adults.

Bengaluru-based Wood Street Sauce Co offers some lovely XO sauce (a regular version with ham and shrimp paste). A vegetarian one, although not as meaty, still balances out with sufficient umami. They were kind enough to send me the sauces and many a prawn and fried rice servings followed. Easy to deploy and yummy, I highly recommend trying this small-batch jar of flavourful delight.

The way we receive and enjoy home-delivered food is changing and The Hungry Dad & Co is doing it right. A lot of the food comes pre-prepped, which requires just a quick finishing in the oven or on a pan before service. This ensures that one gets to eat the dish as it was intended to be served and not the sorry soggy microwave reheated version that we normally end up trying to swallow. The fare was largely western (think Mexican and Italian) and decently well-prepared. It all started when a newly-christened father decided to turn to the kitchen to satiate his cravings during the 2020 lockdown. I guess a baby can serve as an inspiration sometimes.

The best ice-creams I tried were from Giani (Ferotella) and Keventers (Strawberry and Alphonso Mango). Other good ones were Minus 30 (Hazel Rock, Salted Caramel) and the latest flavours from the collaboration between Baskin Robbins and Hershey’s. Habbit, I am mentioning because it is allegedly a healthier alternative. But frankly, they could use a bit of sprucing up in terms of flavour intensity.

The writer is a sommelier