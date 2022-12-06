Oral consumption of nutrients vs topical application: Which one is better for skin health?

By Medha Singh

Oral consumption of nutrients and topical application of nutrients, both have their rightful place and benefits. But to hasten the process and experience visible benefits swiftly, topical application is highly recommended. However, this has been taken lightly and misunderstood by the masses. Though the topical application of nutrients is beneficial, it matters greatly what one applies on their skin and hair. The skin is the largest excretory organ of our body. It is a paramount organ that is alive, one that protects vital organs within the body, and one that absorbs essential nutrients from the environment, while simultaneously excreting and deflecting hazardous environmental aggressors and harmful chemicals present in widely used body-care products.

For our skin to absorb nutrients topically, it must first recognize these nutrients (a concept known as bio-availability of nutrients). These nutrients must be water-soluble and fat-soluble in order to have a positive effect on your skin. This brings us to an important question; what sort of products can one use in order to create a reliable skin care routine? To start with, we must understand that the skin demands hydration.

Sweating throughout the day rids the body of essential water which must be replenished and locked in to provide lasting hydration and create a protective barrier around the skin. An intuitive skin care routine that addresses the skin’s water and defence requirements is essential.

This brings us to three types of products people topically apply: emollients (contains oils and butters), emulsions (contains oil and water bound together), and emulsifiers (can bind oil and water together). These 3 are great ways to topically apply nutrients. However, incorporating a natural emulsion into your skin care routine can be the easiest and most beneficial. It is a product that has readily absorbable oil and water bound together. This is great news because emulsions have oil, water, fat-soluble, and water-soluble nutrients, all of which are necessary for hydrated and healthy skin.

Though skin care is a tedious task for many individuals out there, it is absolutely necessary to ensure overall well-being.

(Medha Singh is the Herbal Beauty Expert and Founder of Juvena Herbals. Views are personal)