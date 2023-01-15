Online gaming industry in 2023: A lot more than just for passing time and entertainment

From video games to computers virtual reality, how we play games is changing with the times like never before. All credit goes to the advancement of technology and the emergence of new technologies. And we can’t miss out on the impact of Covid-19 on the growth of the online gaming industry. The online gaming industry witnessed tremendous growth during the period of coronavirus outbreak when the government announced a national lockdown and people started spending most of their time on digital platforms or online games.

In just the past few decades, the world of online gaming has exploded in popularity, especially among the younger generation of the population who have started treating the industry, not as entertainment only but as a career option or profession. It is now considered one of the fasted growing industries in the world and supports other industries too such as IT, Animation, etc. India’s gaming industry is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027, demonstrating its huge potential for growth. By giving it the attention and importance, it deserves, the industry in India is poised for even greater success.

Ms. Harshada Sarode, Human Resource Manager, PlayerzPot, said that ‘The playground for the online gaming industry is expected to gain huge momentum in the coming years. India’s gaming market is currently at $2.6 billion and is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027. With more and more brands adapting to newer technologies, gamers are in for a more exciting and thrilling gaming experience. Plus, the acceptance of the AVGC sector in the last union budget has opened the floodgates of a plethora of career avenues for the millennials and Gen-Z workforce. Right from programming and development to testing to animation & designing to even newer roles of gaming journalism and web analysis among others; 2023 surely holds immense promise and potential.”

After noticing the growth of the industry, the involvement of people, and support from the government, the gaming industry is becoming one of the key industries that are generating a variety of job opportunities right now and is too big for India to ignore later. As per the IBEF’s report, the industry is expected to create 10,000+ jobs by 2023. Considering the demand of the industry and future scope, this booming industry has many promising opportunities available such as Gaming designers, UI/UX designers, etc, as companies in the industry are actively hiring for talent that possesses the relevant skills as well as a passion for gaming.

Regarding the same, Nitin Nahata, Chief Human Resources Officer, Gameskraft said, “Our vision is to create unmatched experiences every day everywhere. Every day some of the best minds from some of India’s best colleges such as the IITs, ISBs, and NID work towards achieving that vision at Gameskraft. Since the pandemic, many professionals have discovered the gaming industry as the career playground of their choice and we continue to groom and mentor Champion professionals who in turn shape this industry with ideas from FMCG, to consumer technology.”

Even the Government through its efforts has recognised that Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic (AVGC) is an industry with great potential, and many experienced professionals from other industries have joined our ranks. This year, Gameskraft launched “Generation G”, this industry-first campus engagement and recruitment initiative, where we promote the gaming industry as a career choice to some of India’s best talent at the IITs and other colleges,” Nahata concluded.

When it comes to the online gaming industry, the esports industry is the segment gaining popularity as one of the preferred career options, it all has happened due to the culmination of various factors such as increased access to affordable internet, the introduction of 5G, and the heavy investments pouring into the sector. A career in esports is currently one of the most sought-after jobs with the younger generation of India and while the industry is relatively new, the potential it presents in terms of popularity, reach, and earning potential cannot be denied. All these factors, then combined with an increasingly modern and connected millennial and Gen-Z audience have catapulted the gaming industry to new heights in the past few years. The industry requires job roles far beyond the careers of professional gamers, or developers as more and more roles keep pouring in within the growth of the sector.

Esports tournaments are expected to become mainstream events, with even more major tournaments being hosted on a global scale. The industry will also become more competitive, with teams, sponsors, and major players all vying to become the best. Technology will also play a major role, with virtual and augmented reality being used to enhance the gaming experience, and to create new, immersive gaming experiences. Finally, the industry will become increasingly professionalized, with teams and players signing contracts, and teams having dedicated staff such as coaches, managers, and analysts, said Ishan Verma, Director of Chemin Esports.