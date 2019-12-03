Soaring onion prices hampering your kitchen budget? Online retailers offering discounts; check out

India’s is the second largest producer of onion in the world.

Onion prices have skyrocketed in the last few days and people across the country are feeling the pinch. In Delhi and other big cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and even in Odisha, onion prices have touched a high of Rs 120-130 per kilogram. In all other parts of the country, onion is selling at a rate of Rs 90-100 per kilogram. Not just households, even hotels and restaurants are feeling the pressure. Onion prices are likely to go higher as the Kharif crop has been impacted by unseasonal rains. In this scenario, the general public is turning to online retailers to get respite from the soaring prices of onion. Here’s what different online retailers viz., Grofers, Big Basket, Amazon Fresh and Grocio are offering:-

– Grofers: Onion at Rs 79 per kg after 23% off

– Big Basket: Onion at Rs 89 per kg after 20% off

– Amazon Fresh: Onion at Rs 98 per kg after 14% off

– Grocio: Onion at Rs 96 per kg after 20% off

– Grocia: 5 kg combo offer of 2 kg potato and one kg tomato with 2 kg onion at Rs 246

According to reports, the government is now trying to procure onions from other countries like Egypt, Turkey, the Netherlands, etc. In the country’s largest onion wholesale market located in Maharashtra’s Lasalgaon, the summer stock of the edible bulb is almost over. In Nashik, the wholesale price of Onion touched Rs 11,000 per quintal on December 2. The government said it is monitoring the prices and has asked states to stop traders from hoarding onions and create buffer stock and distribute onion at a reasonable price to the general public.

India’s is the second-largest producer of onion in the world and almost half of India’s onion stock comes from Maharashtra and Karnataka.