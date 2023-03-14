One-third of women suffer from lifestyle diseases and mental health problems

A recent survey conducted by Jindal Naturecure Institute involving only women participants revealed that over one-third of them suffer from lifestyle and mental health issues.

According to the experts, unhealthy lifestyle can present distinct health concerns for women around the world. The researchers found that one of the root causes behind lifestyle diseases is a sedentary and desk-bound lifestyle. The survey revealed that 25.5 percent of the respondents spend around 10 hours of their day using Laptop, Mobile or TV. While 12 percent of the respondents suffer from diseases like diabetes, obesity, PCOD & thyroid; 10 percent suffer from bone-related diseases.

Equally concerning is the fact that 36.2 percent of the participants indulge in junk and fast food consumption. Eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia can be linked to the development of depression in women. Depression is a condition that affects women at almost double the rate of men. It can develop at any stage of life and is sometimes associated with natural hormonal shifts, although such changes alone are not typically the cause of depression. Other factors, such as challenging life events or cultural pressures, may also contribute to the onset of depressive symptoms.

Participants from different cities of India like Ahmedabad, Bahadurgarh, Dehradun, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai and Sonipat of Age Group 15-60 years took part in the survey. Interestingly, when asked about the exercises they prefer, 36.2% of the participants answered ‘yoga’ while an equal percentage of women preferred walking. 14.9% of the women chose dancing over any other form of exercise.

“Women are currently facing an increase in health problems, which can be attributed in part to their lifestyle choices. Women are susceptible to numerous health conditions that men do not have to worry about, ranging from menopause to osteoporosis and everything in between. Often, women prioritise their families’ well-being over their own, resulting in neglect of their health. This tendency is particularly challenging for working women attempting to balance career and household responsibilities. As a result, women may experience inconsistent meal schedules, missed meals, inadequate sleep, heightened stress and anxiety, insufficient physical activity, addictive behaviours and unsatisfying relationships – all of which can increase the likelihood of developing chronic or non-communicable illnesses. In the survey, we have seen that while 22% of women suffer from lifestyle diseases, only 17% are seeking medical treatment for the same. It is crucial that they seek a holistic treatment for their issues, cut down on the screen time and junk food, and indulge more on yoga, meditation & healthy eating,” said Dr Babina NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

According to the survey, an overwhelming majority of women (87.2%) believe that alternative therapies like yoga, meditation, and naturopathy can help improve their health. Unlike modern medicine’s quick-fix pills that often offer only temporary relief, natural medicine focuses on helping women understand the necessary steps to create lasting changes, restore the body’s proper balance and promote healing.

Furthermore, practising yoga can relieve muscle tension, enhance flexibility, boost strength and balance and improve endurance through controlled movements and mindful breathing. By incorporating relevant poses (asanas), breathwork and meditation, yoga can also enhance concentration and alleviate stress, the researchers emphasised.

“Women can maintain good health by regularly practising yoga and naturopathy as part of their daily routine over an extended period. Along with a regular yoga practice, adopting a healthy lifestyle and dietary habits can help women remain healthy. Yoga and naturopathy are critical components in maintaining women’s positive health throughout their lives, including premarital counselling, family planning, pregnancy care, birth support, and pre and postnatal care. These practices have proven to be essential in supporting women’s health and well-being at every stage of life,” she added.