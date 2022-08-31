Onam Pookalam Designs 2022: Decorate your home with these latest Athapookalam Designs

Onam 2022 Pookalam Designs: Festival of Onam, the 10-day-long harvest festival is celebrated across the state of Kerala. It is marked as the beginning of the Malayalam year Kollavarshamis and the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. To welcome the king, people make floral carpets – Pookalam or Athpookalam which symbolize the holy occasion.

Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam, the fifth month of the Malayalam calendar. This year, Onam is celebrated from August 30 to September 8. People celebrate this festival with a lot of pomp and pageantry.

On this occasion, people wear new dresses, visit temples, cook lip-smacking food, and participate in folk songs, classical dances, boat races, and elephant processions on Onam. The major part of this festival is the decoration.

Significance of Onam ‘Pookalam’ or Floral Carpet

Onapookalam- The major part of this festival is rangolis of flowers. Onapookalam is the rangoli design or pattern that is made at the entrance of the homes and temples at this festival. This flower rangoli is used to welcome guests as well as King Mahabali.

Image Credit: Pixabay

To make Onapookalam, you can experiment with different colors and flowers to give your entrance a vibrant makeover. We have listed a few designs that can help you to add some creativity to your designs. Have a look.

Use Garlands and leaves at the door

You can decorate your home entrance with rose garlands and marigolds. You can wrap it with the garland around the pillars or hang them at the entrance of the house. You can also make torans, and wall hangings with the mango leaves and hang them at the main door of the house.

Image Credit: Pixabay

Light up Diyas

Like other festivals, diyas are an important part of Indian Festivals. Similarly, the Onam festival is incomplete without diyas. In the evening, you can light up diyas or candles at your entrance and balconies which will give a festive atmosphere.

Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Add some fragrance

You can keep a bowl full of sweet-smelling jasmine in the living room which will add a festive fragrance to your home. You can also use rose petals in water bowls to spread fragrance.