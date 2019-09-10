Onam Greetings 2019: Best Wishes, Messages, Online Greetings, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

Onam, a 10-day festival, is celebrated by the people of Kerala is celebrated with Many fun-filled, cultural activities.
Happy Onam 2019: The most awaited and celebrated harvest festival of Kerala is being celebrated in God’s Own country in full festive fervour. The 10-day festival is celebrated by the people of Kerala is celebrated with Many fun-filled, cultural activities which include the Pookalams, Tug-Of-War, Puli Kali (tiger dance), Valam Kali (boat races) among others.
The festival of Onam is held in the honour of King Mahabali. It was believed that his reign was the most prosperous time for the state. Onam is one of the most important festivals for Malayalis. It is widely believed that on the occasion of Onam spirit of King Mahabali comes to visit his subjects. People remember the generosity and sacrifice of King Mahabali on the occasion of Onam.
Here are quotes, greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts which will help you to wish your friends and family on the occasion of Onam with your personal greetings:
- Remembering and cherishing the old and prosperous time when we flourished, I wish you luck, happiness and successful life ahead!
- It has been great to celebrate Onam with you every time. Despite being a mile away, the memories of the good festive time are still warm in my heart. Cherishing those happy moments, I wish you and your family a very happy Onam!
- May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam!
- On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Onam Greeting to you and your family!
- May your life be as colourful as the colour of Onam. Wishing you lots of prosperity and good fortune. Happy Onam!
- Wishing you prosperity, melody and harmony in life on the occasion of Onam. May the colour of Onam fill your life with joy and happiness. Much love!
- On this festive occasion, I pray that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with joy! Wishing you a life full of happiness, prosperity and satisfaction. Happy Onam!
- On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Onam greeting to you and your family. Stay blessed!
