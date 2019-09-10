Onam Greetings 2019: Best Wishes, Messages, Online Greetings, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

People remember the generosity and sacrifice of King Mahabali on the occasion of Onam.

Happy Onam 2019: The most awaited and celebrated harvest festival of Kerala is being celebrated in God’s Own country in full festive fervour. The 10-day festival is celebrated by the people of Kerala is celebrated with Many fun-filled, cultural activities which include the Pookalams, Tug-Of-War, Puli Kali (tiger dance), Valam Kali (boat races) among others.

The festival of Onam is held in the honour of King Mahabali. It was believed that his reign was the most prosperous time for the state. Onam is one of the most important festivals for Malayalis. It is widely believed that on the occasion of Onam spirit of King Mahabali comes to visit his subjects. People remember the generosity and sacrifice of King Mahabali on the occasion of Onam.

