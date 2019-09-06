Onam festival 2019 movie releases: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara, Rajisha set to clash at box office

This Onam has four fun-filled family entertainers coming their way and the obvious dilemma is about choosing which film to watch first!

Onam festival 2019: For Kerala’s film industry, Onam is the biggest festival of the year, as families and movie-goers are expected to flock to the movie theatres to enjoy the latest movie releases, thereby boosting the box office collections. For movie buffs, this Onam has four fun-filled family entertainers coming their way and the obvious dilemma is about choosing which film to watch first!

Directed by a debutant duo named Jibu and Joju, the Mohanlal starrer ‘Ittymaani: Made in China’ is expected to draw family audiences this festive season. Interestingly, Mohanlal’s film is set to clash at the box office with the Prithviraj starrer ‘Brother’s Day’ which is a directorial debut of actor Shahjohn. Given that Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing in a family entertainer-comedy after a long time, this is expected to garner considerable interest and buzz among movie-goers.

There is also Dhyan Sreenivisan’s directorial debut starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara, ‘Love Action Drama,’ which comes with a slight edge at the box office. Wondering how? The makers smartly advanced its release date by one day to get a solo Onam release edge over the other films.

Not to miss out on reaching out to Malayali movie-goers who are active on social media, the actors are already promoting their films aggressively, with tweets, video links and promos of their upcoming Onam movie releases.

Take a look!

Titled ‘Finals’, the Rajisha starrer will portray the female lead as a cyclist preparing for the Olympics, which is a first-of-its-kind theme to be explored by a female lead heroine in Malayalam cinema.

READ | Onam festival 2019: Kerala saree and set mundu are best selling ‘show stoppers’ this festive season!

For Malayalis worldwide, the Onam festival is a celebration of prayer, feasting and togetherness with their loved ones. Shopping for loved ones and watching the Onam movie releases are a part of the time-old Malayali’s ‘getting together with family’ celebrations. Also, the increased footfalls in shopping malls are also contributing to the trend of movie-goers deciding to watch a movie at the last minute after shopping and eating out with their loved ones.