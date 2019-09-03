Onam festival 2019: Kerala saree and set mundu are best selling ‘show stoppers’ this festive season!

Onam 2019: New styles, new colour combinations and a variety of Kerala kasavu saree designs make shopping an exciting prospect.

Onam festival 2019: Onam celebrations are just not the same without buying new clothes for loved ones and family members. Call it a part of the time-old tradition more than anything else, it also conveyed a family’s sense of togetherness. At this time of the year, the traditional Kerala kasavu saree and Kerala set mundu are usually the best selling items in most textile and retail shops where people flock to make last-minute Onam purchases before Thiruonam. New styles, new colour combinations and a variety of Kerala kasavu saree designs make shopping an exciting prospect for the young, the middle-aged and the elderly!

For roadside vendors, the Onam season marks their main annual sales to sell off bed sheets and such items at affordable prices. However, unanticipated spells of rain prove to be a frequent spoilsport for roadside vendors and even for textile shop owners as this dampens the festive shopping sales.

During Onam festivities, flower vendors are the most sought after. Kilos and kilos of flowers have to be transported from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to meet the demand for fresh flower decorations that adorn every school, college, home, office and other establishments throughout the ten days of celebration.

With the festivities in full swing, Keralites are all set for the festival of Onam, which celebrates the arrival of King Mahabali, who is believed to visit every Malayali home and see for himself the well being and welfare of his people.

To welcome their much loved King, most Malayalis decorate their homes with floral carpets (pookalams), cook a delicious traditional feast known as the Onam sadhya and all family members dress in new clothes as part of the festivities. New Malayalam films are also released in anticipation of the festive cheer and goodwill that is likely to bring more families in increasing numbers to watch in nearby theatres. In a nutshell, the celebration marks a festive season of happiness and togetherness among family members.

The conclusion of Onam festival takes place on the tenth day when it is believed that King Mahabali concludes his visit till the next year.