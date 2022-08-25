Onam 2022: Know date, history and significance 

Onam Festival 2022 Date, Time in India: The auspicious festival of Onam is a ten day long festival that is celebrated across Kerala. It is one of the biggest festivals of Kerala. The festival is being celebrated on the day of Shravana asterism (Thiruvonam nakshatram) in the Malayalam calendar or kolla varsham month of Chingam.

According to the old traditions, Onam starts from Atham nakshatram (first day of festival) and ends on Thiruvonam nakshatram (last day).

If we observe the English calendar, then Onam generally falls in late August or early September.

This year, the ‘Onam’ will be observed on August 30, 2022 and will end on September 08, 2022. The festival is being celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm among the Malayalis.

History & Significance of Onam:-

According to the mythology, King Mahabali was a great ruler of Kerala. He was famous for his good behaviour. During his time, the people witnessed the best of times, peace, prosperity everywhere. However, to end his reign on earth, Lord Vishnu took Vamana (short Brahmin), his fifth incarnation, to defeat him. When king Mahabali asked Brahmin about what gift he desired, Vamana requested him as much land as he could cover in three steps. Vamana the takes giant form and covers whole Earth in two steps and asks where to put his 3rd step. Mahabali offers his forehead. Finally, Mahabali was sent to a patala or netherworld before being granted a boon that he could visit his land once every year. The festival symbolizes the annual homecoming of king Mahabali.

Several cultural programs and activities are organised during this festival.

Rituals of Onam:-

Onam is a rice harvest festival. During this 10-day long festival, the people use to wake up early in the morning and wore new clothes known as ‘Onakkodi’. The women members of the house make different types of floral designs, known as ‘pookkalam’. Around 13 dishes are prepared for this festival known as ‘Onam Sadya’. There is a sweet dish called ‘payasam’ which is made of rice, milk, sugar and coconut. On this day, the food is served on banana leaves.

Kerala govt is working on a plan to bring back festivities to the streets and homes with various art forms and carnivals after two years of restrictions due to COVID-19 Pandemic.