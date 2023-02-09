Navigating Toxic Relationships: Red flags to watch for in a partner

Relationships are complex and dynamic and are an essential aspect of our lives. However, not all relationships are healthy, and some can even be toxic. A toxic relationship can have a negative impact on our mental and emotional well-being, leading to feelings of low mood, guilt, and misery. To avoid falling into a toxic relationship, it is important to be aware of the warning signs.

Red flags to look out for include frequent lying, avoidance behavior, increasing aggression, and isolation from your support system. To understand this further, we got in touch with Dr Sameer Malhotra, Director and Head, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park. Here’s what he has to say:

If your partner makes you feel very vulnerable, encourages substance dependence, or engages in cheating, threatening, and intimidation, these are also clear signs of a toxic relationship. Additionally, if you are consistently made to feel guilty without any fault of your own, or if you feel mentally exhausted, dissatisfied, and unhappy in the relationship, these are also warning signs of a toxic relationship.

For a meaningful and healthy relationship, mutual trust, respect, healthy communication patterns, care and concern, empathy, understanding, and love are essential components. It is important to cultivate these qualities in our relationships to avoid falling into toxic patterns. In case you are in a toxic relationship and are unable to get out of it, consider seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor. They can help you understand the dynamics of your relationship and provide guidance on how to heal and move forward.

In conclusion, recognizing the red flags of a toxic relationship and addressing them early is crucial for maintaining our mental and emotional well-being. By building trust, respect, and healthy communication patterns in our relationships, we can create a safe and supportive environment where we can flourish and grow.