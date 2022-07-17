On The Shelf: This week’s essential reads for bookworms

Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover

Akshaya Mukul

Penguin Random House

Pp 808, ₹999

Akshaya Mukul’s book about Sachchidanand Hirananda Vatsyayan, or ‘Agyeya’ as he was popularly known, is comprehensive and bold. Based on never-before-seen archival research—including a mammoth trove of private papers, documents of the CIA-funded Congress for Cultural Freedom, and colonial records of his years in jail—readers can prepare to be captivated by the biography.

In the Name of The Lord

Sister Lucy Kalapura

HarperCollins

Pp 240, ₹399

A bestseller in Malayalam when it was first published in 2019, In the Name of the Lord is a harrowing account of Sister Lucy Kalapura’s life as a nun and her fight for justice. Cast out for writing a poem, for owning a car, for talking about the sexual harassment that nuns face in the Church, Sr Lucy reveals what it was like for her to join a nunnery hoping to lead a life of faith but to instead be confronted with unexpected realities.

Before the Big Bang

Laura Mersini-Houghton

Penguin Random House

Pp 240

In recent years, Laura Mersini-Houghton’s theory, vindicated with observational evidence, has turned the multiverse from philosophical speculation to one of the most compelling and credible explanations of our universe’s origins. In Before the Big Bang, she interweaves the story of how she arrived at this theory. The book offers insights into the Big Bang and, beyond it, into the majestic world of a quantum multiverse.

Before We Were Trans

Kit Heyam

Hachette

Pp 352, ₹799

Before We Were Trans is a new and different story of gender, that seeks not to be comprehensive or definitive, but—by blending culture, feminism and politics— to widen the scope of what we think of as trans history by telling the stories of people across the globe whose experience of gender has been transgressive, or not characterised by stability or binary categories.

Manifest

Roxie Nafousi

Penguin Random House

Pp 192

This book is a guide for people wanting to feel more empowered in their lives. Roxie Nafousi will show you how you can understand the true art of manifestation and learn how to create the life you have always dreamed of. Whether you want to attract your soulmate, find the perfect job or your dream home, or simply discover more inner-peace and confidence, Manifest will teach you exactly how to get there in just seven steps.

Banaras Talkies

Satya Vyas

Penguin Random House

Pp 216, ₹199

One of India’s greatest coming-of-age novels, Banaras Talkies follows a trio of three friends as they navigate undergraduate college life, filled with ups and downs, stealing exam papers, struggling to speak to women, and forging friendships that will last a lifetime over bad mess food. This story is relatable and reminiscent to many people who would love to soak in the nostalgia of their own campus experience through this book.

All books available as e-books