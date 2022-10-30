On the shelf: Here are some of the e-books that you may find interesting

Bravehearts of Bharat

Vikram Sampath

Penguin Random House

Pp 512, Rs 799

Exploring the lives, times and works of mostly neglected 15 unsung heroes and heroines of our past, this book brings to light the contribution of the warriors who not only donned an armour and burst into the battlefield but also kept the flame of hope alive under adverse circumstances. It narrates the tales of valour and success that India, as a nation and civilisation, bore witness to in its long and tumultuous past.

Citizen Gallery

Jerry Pinto

Speaking Tiger

Rs 899

Now a byword in the art world, Gallery Chemould ran for years on a wing and a prayer. Those who knew Chemould well knew that the wing belonged to Kekoo Gandhy, the mercurial entrepreneur who believed in modern Indian art when museums thought that the works of the Progressives should be hung in the toilet. Khorshed Gandhy said the prayer through clenched teeth, as she held the whole thing together.

The War Diary of Asha-san

Lt Bharati ‘Asha’ Sahay Choudhry

HarperCollins

Pp 248, Rs 599

In June 1943, 17-year-old Bharati ‘Asha’ Sahay, a headstrong Indian teenager living in Japan during the Second World War, decides to join the Rani of Jhansi Regiment of the Indian National Army after meeting Subhas Chandra Bose. She starts to jot down her thoughts in a diary, and thus begins one of the most significant personal accounts of the Indian freedom movement.

Winning Middle India

Bala Srinivasa & TN Hari

Penguin Random House

Pp 304, Rs 599

Is a new force taking shape that could enhance access to affordable, quality products and services for hundreds of millions of Indians? The authors of this book are optimistic that the new generation of start-up founders, entrepreneurs and agents of social change are creating avenues for a better life for 400-500 million Indians who are just below the top of the socio-economic pyramid.

Making Place for Muslims in Contemporary India

Kalyani Devaki Menon

HarperCollins

Pp 220, Rs 499

Analysing the religious narratives, practices, and constructions of religious subjectivity of diverse groups of Muslims in Old Delhi, Kalyani Devaki Menon’s Making Place for Muslims in Contemporary India reveals the ways in which Muslims variously contest the insular and singular understandings of nation that dominate the sociopolitical landscape of the country and make place for themselves.

Manjhi’s Mayhem

Tanuj Solanki

Penguin Random House

Pp 216, Rs 399

Introducing Sewaram Manjhi in this explosive novel that combines a tight mystery and an anti-hero who refuses to back down. Sewaram Manjhi works as a security guard outside a posh Bombay café. On the surface, he’s not unlike millions of invisible Indians who make the city tick, but there is a difference: he holds rage in his heart, and he will go to any length to snatch a chunk of the good life.

