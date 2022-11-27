On the shelf: Here are some of the e-books that you may find interesting

The Speaking Constitution

KG Kannabiran

HarperCollins

Pp 340, Rs 699

The Speaking Constitution takes a close look at the functioning of the Constitution and the development of the idea of justice through the courts, mapping in the process a legal geography of civil liberties in India. An edited translation of the oral memoir narrated by human rights activist KG Kannabiran (1929–2010), this book is reflective of his lifelong battle with the state and his work in the civil liberties movement.

Dead in Banaras

Ravi Nandan Singh

Oxford University Press

Pp 184, Rs 1,495

Ethnographies fatefully rely on chance encounters and mysteriously so such encounters come true. Dead in Banaras is an instance of just such a fateful chance encounter. In its inception, it set out to follow the ‘dead’ across multiple social locations of crematoria, hospital, morgue and the aghorashram, in order to assemble a contemporary moment in the funerary iconicity of the well-known north Indian city of Banaras.

As Good as My Word

KM Chandrasekhar

HarperCollins

Pp 312, Rs 599

In an illustrious career spanning over 40 years in public service and culminating in the highest office in Indian bureaucracy— Union cabinet secretary—KM Chandrasekhar has seen, and done, it all. He is one of those rare IAS officers who has held a wide range of senior positions in state government, the Centre, and public sector undertakings. In this autobiography, he paints an intimate picture of the UPA government during one of its toughest phases, among others.

The Hijab

PK Yasser Arafath & G Arunima

Simon & Schuster

Pp 272

This collection of essays complicates the relationship between Muslim women and the hijab. Moving away from predictable interpretations that see the hijab merely as an instrument of Muslim women’s oppression, the essays here demonstrate that not only have Muslim women covered/ or uncovered their heads for different reasons, but the head cloth itself has had different forms depending on the region or period of history.

Mansur: A Novel

Vikramajit Ram

Pan Macmillan

Pp 176, Rs 599

Saturday, the 27th of February, 1627. The master artist Mansur must finish his painting of a dodo and prepare for an imminent journey to Kashmir when he is interrupted by Bichitr. An innocuous remark from this visitor—first to Mansur and a little later to the portraitist Abu’l Hasan—has dire consequences as more characters at the imperial atelier, the library and the women’s quarter are drawn into a web of secrets and half-truths.

