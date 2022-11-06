On the shelf: Here are some of the e-books that you may find interesting

A World Without War

Sundeep Waslekar

HarperCollins

Pp 324, ₹599

The book moves from examining the roots of war to suggesting a global social contract for lasting peace. Drawing from his research in politics, technology, philosophy and history, he talks about the origins of war and weaponry, the dangers inherent in the introduction of new weapons and the chilling links between nationalism and war. He argues that war is a matter of choice and that peace is essential for human beings to realise their true potential.

A World of Insecurity

Pranab Bardhan

Harvard University Press

Pp 240, ₹499

In A World of Insecurity, Pranab Bardhan notes that antidemocratic movements have taken root globally in a wide range of demographic and socioeconomic groups. In the United States, older, less-educated, rural populations have withdrawn from democracy. But in India, the prevailing Hindu nationalists enjoy the support of educated, aspirational urban youth. A World of Insecurity argues for context-sensitive responses.

The Tech Phoenix

TN Manoharan, V Pattabhi Ram

Rupa Publications

Pp 256, ₹395

On January 7, 2009, Satyam Computers chairman B Ramalinga Raju confessed to fixing the books for years together, audits notwithstanding. This led to a host of consequences—Satyam stock prices crashed, its large employee base was affected, and most importantly, India’s reputation as a premier IT service provider was sullied. However, the story does not end there. In fact, The Tech Phoenix only begins at this point.

For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit

Edited by Shilpa Gupta & Salil Tripathi

Westland Books

₹699

Conceived in dialogue with artist Shilpa Gupta’s multimedia installation, the book brings together many of the poets featured in the installation—every one of them persecuted for their words. It is an immersive experience, featuring illustrations and images alongside the written pieces. It is also the culmination of an effort of collaboration and support, often under extremely difficult conditions, forming a network that spans countries.

Highway to Swades

Bhairavi Jani

HarperCollins

Pp 432, ₹699

In 2014, when Bhairavi Jani got into a car with three friends and drove 18,181 km across India, from the remote districts of Nagaland to the villages of Rann of Kutch and from the Kashmir Valley to the interiors of India’s Deccan, she was searching for the threads that weave the people of the world’s largest democracy together. What she discovered from the many highways she took to swades form the beating heart of this book.

