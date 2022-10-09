On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting

When McKinsey Comes to Town

Walt Bogdanich & Michael Forsythe

Penguin Random House

Pp 368

McKinsey earns billions advising almost every major corporation as well as countless governments, including Britain’s, the USA’s and China’s. It boasts of its ability to maximise efficiency while making the world a better place. Its millionaire partners and network of alumni go on to top jobs in the world’s most powerful organisations. And yet, shielded by non-disclosure agreements, its work remains largely secret—until now.

Less Is Lost

Andrew Sean Greer

Hachette

Pp 272, Rs 699

For Arthur Less, life is going well: he is a moderately accomplished novelist in a steady relationship with his partner, Freddy Pelu. But nothing lasts: the death of an old lover and a sudden financial crisis has Less running away from his problems yet again as he accepts a series of literary gigs that send him on a zigzagging adventure across the US. Less Is Lost is a profound and joyous novel about the enigma of life in America, the riddle of love, and the stories we tell along the way.

Quit

Annie Duke

Penguin Random House

Pp 336, Rs 797

We are often told that the secret to success is hard work, determination, and hours of practice. But in a fast-changing world, what if the really crucial skill is knowing when to stick at something and when to change track and walk away? Drawing on stories from elite athletes to Everest climbers, comedians to musicians, Annie Duke (who left a successful poker career) explains why learning to quit well is often crucial to success.

A Treasure Trove Of Timeless Tales

Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Westland Books

Rs 199

Author Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, an award-winning voice-over artist, has been gathering tales for children from her travels and exchanges across the world. The result is a rich collection of fables, folktales, legends and myths from Kerala and Japan, from the continent of Africa and from the Native American communities. The mix is eclectic, and includes lesser known gems as well as familiar classics like the Jataka Tales and Aesop’s Fables.

Leadership With Soul

Andre Lacroix

ESKA Publishing

Pp 280

In his new book, Leadership with Soul, Andre Lacroix reveals his formula for how to make businesses flourish. He uses his universal humanist principles that have been developed over a long, diverse and outstanding leadership career, built over more than three decades with world-leading organisations such as Ernst & Young, Colgate Palmolive, Burger King, PepsiCo, Euro Disney, Reckitt Benckiser, Inchcape, and Intertek.

