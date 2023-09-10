On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting

The Less You Preach, the More You Learn
Shashi Tharoor and Joseph Zacharias
Aleph Book Company
Pp 200, Rs 499
The aphorism is one of the oldest forms of literary expression and has been around for thousands of years. Some of the most famous intellectuals and writers have expressed themselves memorably in aphorisms including Seneca, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Oscar Wilde. In this book, Shashi Tharoor and Joseph Zacharias have coined over 200 aphorisms on different aspects of modern life.
Journeying with India
Y N Varma
Speaking Tiger
Pp 192, Rs 599
Drawing upon his rich experiences, YN Varma gives us a rare and revealing glimpse into governance in both British and free India with insight and rare humanity. In the process, he gives us anecdotes about luminaries like Nehru, Rajaji, Sardar Baldev Singh, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai, Indira Gandhi, Josh Malihabadi and others. Clear-eyed, insightful and always engaging, this a record of a remarkable life, and also a valuable historical document.
A Young Innovator’s Guide to STEM
Gitanjali Rao
Rupa Publications
Pp 200, Rs 295
Through her book, Gitanjali Rao introduces readers to what it takes to turn ideas into reality. Citing her own experiences, she demonstrates that the journey is possible. This book strives to enable students and educators to prepare for the unknown future and help infuse innovative practices at home and in classrooms. This is an inspiring book with a compelling message: innovation is necessary and possible for a brighter future.
Free Your Mind
Laura Dodsworth and Patrick Fagan
Harper Collins
Pp 384, Rs 599
This book is your field manual to surviving the information battlefield, where Laura Dodsworth and Patrick Fagan draw on interviews with mind-control experts ranging from monks to magicians, infiltrate cults and forums to uncover their most deceptive techniques and expose the hidden tactics used to influence you, from social media to subliminal messages. Learn how to recognise the nudges, dispel efforts to brainwash you.
Sacred Songs
Bibek Debroy
Rupa Publications
Pp 704, Rs 1295
This volume brings together the unabridged English translations of 24 such Gitas from the Mahabharata, along with that of the Pandava Gita (which is not part of the Mahabharata). The book includes the original Sanskrit text for easy reference and avoids interpretations of the text, focussing on translation alone. This collection reveals the wealth of wisdom in the epic that remains largely unexplored.
All books available as e-books