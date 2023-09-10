On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting

The Less You Preach, the More You Learn

Shashi Tharoor and Joseph Zacharias

Aleph Book Company

Pp 200, Rs 499

The aphorism is one of the oldest forms of literary expression and has been around for thousands of years. Some of the most famous intellectuals and writers have expressed themselves memorably in aphorisms including Seneca, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Oscar Wilde. In this book, Shashi Tharoor and Joseph Zacharias have coined over 200 aphorisms on different aspects of modern life.

Journeying with India

Y N Varma

Speaking Tiger

Pp 192, Rs 599

Drawing upon his rich experiences, YN Varma gives us a rare and revealing glimpse into governance in both British and free India with insight and rare humanity. In the process, he gives us anecdotes about luminaries like Nehru, Rajaji, Sardar Baldev Singh, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai, Indira Gandhi, Josh Malihabadi and others. Clear-eyed, insightful and always engaging, this a record of a remarkable life, and also a valuable historical document.

A Young Innovator’s Guide to STEM

Gitanjali Rao

Rupa Publications

Pp 200, Rs 295

Through her book, Gitanjali Rao introduces readers to what it takes to turn ideas into reality. Citing her own experiences, she demonstrates that the journey is possible. This book strives to enable students and educators to prepare for the unknown future and help infuse innovative practices at home and in classrooms. This is an inspiring book with a compelling message: innovation is necessary and possible for a brighter future.

Free Your Mind

Laura Dodsworth and Patrick Fagan

Harper Collins

Pp 384, Rs 599

This book is your field manual to surviving the information battlefield, where Laura Dodsworth and Patrick Fagan draw on interviews with mind-control experts ranging from monks to magicians, infiltrate cults and forums to uncover their most deceptive techniques and expose the hidden tactics used to influence you, from social media to subliminal messages. Learn how to recognise the nudges, dispel efforts to brainwash you.

Sacred Songs

Bibek Debroy

Rupa Publications

Pp 704, Rs 1295

This volume brings together the unabridged English translations of 24 such Gitas from the Mahabharata, along with that of the Pandava Gita (which is not part of the Mahabharata). The book includes the original Sanskrit text for easy reference and avoids interpretations of the text, focussing on translation alone. This collection reveals the wealth of wisdom in the epic that remains largely unexplored.

