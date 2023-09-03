The Global Trade Paradigm

Arun Kumar

HarperCollins

Pp 352, Rs 699

In The Global Trade Paradigm, author Arun Kumar looks at the global trade ecosystem and the stresses it faces today. Based on considerable research and informed by Kumar’s rich experience of more than four decades in multiple sectors, from high technology to government, this book presents ways in which the rapidly evolving forces— geopolitics, nationalism and technology—are reshaping the global trade system.

Also Read On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting



Inside the Boardroom

R Gopalakrishnan, Dr Tulsi Jayakumar

Rupa Publications

Pp 224, Rs 595

The largest private airline in India went bankrupt, as did the bank that could not say no to its borrowers who defaulted on huge loans. Could these have been foreseen, if not averted? Would it have helped if the directors on the board had spoken up before the corporate failure? Inside the Boardroom explores the downfall of these companies and many more in the light of directors’ behaviour and its impact on corporate governance.

If God Was Your Financial Planner

Suresh Sadagopan

Westland Books

Pp 312, Rs 499

Certified financial planner Suresh Sadagopan breaks down complicated investment and savings plans to illustrate how financial planning can be easy—even exciting. He weaves in the stories of his clients, both entertaining and illuminating, to bring these ideas to life in a compelling narrative. Sadagopan’s financial planning is guided by Lord Krishna’s precepts, a lens through which financial myths and mistakes become easier to see through.

The Indian Village

Surinder S Jodhka

Aleph Book Company

Pp 296, Rs 799

Surinder S Jodhka examines the changing nature of the village in India, both as an idea and as a lived reality. Reflecting on the colonial construction of India as a land of village republics, a representation that was turned on its head in different ways by Indian nationalists in the early 20th century, and the

post-liberalisation nation, this book provides a detailed account of how rural lives have been transformed in India through the decades.

The Great Indian Cricket Circus

Joy Bhattacharjya & Abhishek Mukherjee

HarperCollins

Pp 456, Rs 599

The book takes a rollicking journey through more than a century of Indian cricketing history. It tells the stories of not just the matches and the players, but also of crazy fans, endorsements, memorable scores, commentators, iconic stadiums and much more. Supremely entertaining, and full of bewildering events, anecdotes and facts, this is the perfect book for fans of the sport, trivia lovers or anyone looking for entertainment.

All books available as e-books