On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting

Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love

Michael R Pompeo

HarperCollins

Pp464

Mike Pompeo was the US secretary of state and CIA director in former president Donald Trump’s term, giving him the front-row seat to the major geopolitical developments. In his new book Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, he offers a candid insight into his interactions with world leaders and his analysis of the geopolitics as Trump went on with his America First policy, making this book an insightful read.

The Millenial Woman in Bollywood: A New ‘Brand’?

Maithili Rao

Oxford University Press

Pp304

With the turn of the century, a change emerged in mainstream Bollywood films where the female lead shed off her role as the beloved gaining more layers to her character, which included career, ambition and personal fulfillment. While early films like Chandni Bar (2001), Page 3 (2005) and Fashion (2008) with by films like Dev D (2009), Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster (2011) and then Kahaani (2012), Queen (2014), and Mary Kom (2014).

Real-Time Leadership: Find Your Winning Moves When the Stakes Are High

David Noble & Carol Kauffman

Harvard Business Review Press

Pp288

For leaders, the toughest part is mastering the high-risk, high-stakes challenges. It involves overcoming leadership reflexes and coming up with an optimal response. With their innovative new framework – MOVE – coaching legends David Noble & Carol Kauffman show how to deal with high-stakes situations, create options & evaluate them before acting, all of which makes Real-Time Leadership: Find Your Winning Moves When the Stakes Are High an insightful read.

Flip Thinking: The Life-Changing Art of Turning Problems into Opportunities

Berthold Gunster Penguin Randomhouse

Pp282

Helping you to overcome self-doubt and turning your “yes, but…” into “yes, and…” is writer Berthold Gunster’s Flip Thinking: The Life-Changing Art of Turning Problems into Opportunities. The writer introduces the power of flip thinking and presents 15 strategies to transform one’s thinking from limitations and threats toward possibilities and opportunities. Interestingly, the strategies can be employed at work, at home, and even at play.

Chittacobra

Mridula Garg

Speaking Tiger

Pp192, `350

When writer Mridula Garg’s Hindi novel Chittacobra was published in 1979, it caused quite a stir. It traces the love affair between a young Indian woman, disconnected from her husband, marriage & home, and a Scottish missionary. The novel was branded obscene over its sensitive & frank handling of topics like love & desire. But it remains a steller piece of work in Hindi literature. Its English translation now brings the book to more number of readers.

All books available as e-books