On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting

Spare

Prince Harry

Penguin Random House

Pp 416, ₹1,599

It was one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two princes walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Princess Diana was laid to rest, billions wondered how the lives of the princes would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

Revolutionaries

Sanjeev Sanyal

HarperCollins

Pp 364, ₹599

The history of India’s struggle for freedom is usually told from the perspective of the non-violent movement. Yet, the story of armed resistance to colonial occupation is just as important. The revolutionaries were part of a large network that sustained armed resistance against the British Empire. This book tells their story, one that is replete with swashbuckling adventure, intrigue, espionage, incredible bravery, diabolical treachery and twists of fate.

Private And Controversial

Smriti Parsheera

HarperCollins

Pp 428, ₹699

Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, India’s rampant health digitalisation initiatives and the ongoing debate on data protection, the essays in Private and Controversial highlight multiple tensions between the fields of public health and privacy. The book covers far-ranging topics, such as health data governance, HIV-AIDS, mental healthcare, reproductive rights, and the role of community workers and AI in healthcare.

Anthill

Vinoy Thomas, Nandakumar K

Penguin Random House

Pp 352, ₹599

Anthill, the exquisite translation from Malayalam of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi-winning novel Puttu, is the story of common people who tried to wriggle out of the shackles of family, religion and other restraining institutions, but eventually also struggle to civilise themselves. Young Malayalam writer Vinoy Thomas deploys dark humour to question the moral codes that bind society. Ultimately, this is also a story about the human race.

Insatiable

Shobhaa De

HarperCollins

Pp 304, ₹699

From where to find the most delicious lassi in Jaipur, her obsession with kasundi and conversations with a Nobel Laureate who is a gourmet to MF Husain’s last food khwaish and what’s served at Aamir Khan’s dinner table, Shobhaa De takes us into the dining rooms of politicians, artists and celebrities, to festivals and parties and other social events, and, more privately, into her home, where food is always the prime subject of conversation.

All books available as e-books