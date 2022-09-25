On the shelf: Here are some of the books that may interest you

The Messenger

Peter Loftus

Harvard Business Review

Pp 320

Wall Street Journal reporter Peter Loftus brings the inside story of Moderna, from its humble start at a casual lunch through its heady startup days, into the heart of the pandemic and beyond. With deep access to all of the major players, Loftus weaves a tale of science and business that brings to life Moderna’s monumental feat of creating a vaccine that beat back a deadly virus and changed the business of medicine forever.

How to Invest

David M Rubenstein

Simon & Schuster

Pp 416, Rs 799

What do the most successful investors have in common? David M Rubenstein, cofounder of one of the world’s largest investment firms, has spent years interviewing the greatest investors in the world to discover the time-tested principles, hard-earned wisdom, and indispensable tools that guide their practice. Rubenstein now distills everything he’s learned about the art and craft of investing, from venture capital, real estate, and more.

IN SEARCH OF THE DIVINE

Rana Safvi

Hachette

Pp 432, Rs 599

Rana Safvi’s In Search of the Divine delves into the fascinating roots of Sufism, with its emphasis on ihsan, iman and akhlaq, and the impact it continues to have on people from all communities. Safvi relies not only on textual sources but also on her own visits to dargahs across the country, and the conversations she has with devotees and pirs alike. The book evokes in vivid detail the sacred atmosphere she encounters.

THE DISMANTLING OF INDIA IN 35 PORTRAITS

T J S George

Simon & Schuster

Pp 400, Rs 899

In October 1947, two months after Independence, T J S George arrived in Bombay. In Patna, as editor of The Searchlight, he was arrested for sedition. In Hong Kong, he worked for the Far Eastern Economic Review as regional editor; in New York he was a writer for the United Nations population division; and, back in Hong Kong, in 1975, he founded Asiaweek. George brings this far-flung experience to a readable new book.

ENGINEERED IN INDIA

BVR Mohan Reddy

Penguin Random House

Pp 320, Rs 699

This is the story of a young man who steps out of the precincts of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in his heart—to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation-building. Undaunted by the dearth of experience and means to capital, B V R Mohan Reddy’s enterprising spirit takes the long and winding road, never losing sight of his ambition. Engineered in India takes readers on an entrepreneurial rollercoaster ride.