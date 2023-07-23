On the shelf: From ‘Upgrade’ to ‘Azadi’, here are some books that you must read

Upgrade

Priyesh Khanna & Alasdair Ross

HarperCollins

Pp 212, Rs 599

In Upgrade, Priyesh Khanna and Alasdair Ross, with more than 50 years of experience between them, deliver a mix of tools, methods and exercises that extend across professions to guide your next essential career moves. Structured in four parts, each aimed at strengthening the key habits, mindsets and actions that mark highly successful corporate performers, the book provides readily applicable skills to bring out the best in people.

Nuts and Bolts

Roma Agrawal

Hachette

Pp 320, Rs 799

In Nuts and Bolts, Roma Agrawal deconstructs our most complex feats of engineering into seven fundamental inventions—the nail, spring, wheel, lens, magnet, string and pump. Each of these objects is itself a wonder of design, the result of many iterations and refinements. Together, they have enabled humanity to see the invisible, build the spectacular, communicate across vast distances and even escape our planet.

Corporate Quirks

Madan Sabnavis

KBI Publishers

Pp 212, Rs 595

The contribution made by the corporate sector to our economy is well documented. Everyone wants to be part of this canvas. But there are some quirks that run through all companies; and have been written about here based on personal experiences. This can be about HR practices, CEOs, awards, communication, bosses, genuflection, conferences, gifts and even mundane things like emails and presentations.

The power of curiosity

Anita Karwal, Rajnish Kumar & Rashi Sharma

HarperCollins

Pp 348, Rs 399

This work of fiction is about the new ways of learning and the role that curiosity plays in it. Cuebee, the protagonist, represents the quintessential child, while Frontal, the archetypal classroom, is the storyteller. Like many other kids, Cuebee has an insatiable thirst for knowledge and inquisi-tiveness. The authors explore the idea that kids can often learn more through unconventional means, beyond textbooks, curricula and classrooms.

Azadi

Chaman Nahal

Hachette

Pp 360, Rs 599

Drawn from his own experience of the atrocities of Partition, Chaman Nahal’s Azadi is an incisive exploration of the

great tragedy. He explores its impact on people across the subcontinent and the fissures created. The novel begins in Sialkot, where life goes on with a hum, until the fateful news arrives, and sends tremors into homes that have sheltered generations—permanently uprooting people and upending lives of millions.

All books available as e-books