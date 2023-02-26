On the shelf: From ‘Migrants’ to ‘The Inheritors’, here are some books that you must read

Migrants

Sam Miller

Hachette

Pp 400, Rs 899

We have all descended from migrants. Humans are, in fundamental ways, a migratory species, more so than any other land mammal. From Neanderthals to the Ancient Greeks, to the African slave trade, to modern migrants, the book shows us that it is only by understanding how migration and migrants have been viewed in the past, that we can re-set the terms of the modern-day debate about migration.

Purposeful

Sandeep K Krishnan

Penguin Random House

Pp 240, Rs 399

Backed with contemporary research from psychology, philosophy, management and business, Sandeep K Krishnan demonstrates how you can find your purpose and be more engaged at work. You will learn about crafting your purpose action plan, climbing the pyramid of purpose, building an ‘owning’ mindset, understanding and using purpose accelerators, learning and applying skills that matter, ceasing to overthink and building resilience.

Defeating the Dictators

Charles Dunst

Hachette

Pp 448, Rs 799

The world is experiencing the lowest levels of democracy in over 30 years. Autocracy is on the rise, and while the cost of autocracy seems evident, it nevertheless remains an attractive option to many. While leaders like Viktor Orban disrupt democratic foundations from within, autocrats like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin do so from abroad, eroding democratic institutions and imperilling democracies that appear increasingly fragile.

How Women Work

Aarti Kelshikar

HarperCollins

Pp 260, Rs 499

Are the rules that define women leaders in Asia different from those in the West? How are women leaders perceived across Asia? These are some of the questions addressed in How Women Work. From China to India, Singapore to the Philippines and Japan to Thailand, this book observes working women through a pan-Asian lens, using their triumphs and tribulations to present readers with lessons and learnings on leadership and success.

The Inheritors

Nadeem Zaman

Hachette

Pp 256, Rs 450

Nisar Chowdhury returns to Dhaka, the city of his forefathers, from Chicago. The city that awaits him, however, is not the one that lives in his memory. Weaving together a gripping sequence of events, this novel explores what it means to live in a world where power and privilege can afford to sustain relationships veneered by half-truths. This is Nadeem Zaman’s rich portrait of a city and its people in the clutch of stupefying change.

