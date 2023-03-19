On the shelf: From ‘Mastering Uncertainty’ to ‘Hurt Sentiments’, here are some of the books that you must read

Mastering Uncertainty

Matt Watkinson & Csaba Konkoly

Penguin Random House

Pp 288

What separates the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and business tycoons from the rest? It’s not their superhuman intelligence. It’s something more fundamental—they understand how to turn uncertainty to their advantage. In Mastering Uncertainty, award-winning author Matt Watkinson and investor and entrepreneur Csaba Konkoly offer a masterclass on the workings of luck and probability.

Crash Landing

Liz Hoffman

Hachette

Pp 304

In Crash Landing, award-winning business journalist Liz Hoffman shows how the pandemic set the economy on fire—but if you look closely, the tinder was already there. After the global financial crisis in 2008, corporate leaders embraced cheap debt and growth at all costs. Wages flatlined. Millions were pushed into the gig economy. Companies crammed workers into offices, and airlines did the same with planes.

Outlive

Peter Attia with Bill Gifford

Penguin Random House

Pp 496, Rs 799

For all its successes, mainstream medicine has failed to make much progress against the diseases of ageing that kill most people: heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and type 2 diabetes. Too often, it intervenes with treatments too late, prolonging lifespan at the expense of quality of life. Dr Peter Attia, the world’s top longevity expert, believes we must replace this outdated framework with a personalised, proactive strategy for longevity.

Hurt Sentiments

Neeti Nair

HarperCollins

Pp 352, Rs 699

Neeti Nair assesses landmark debates since partition—debates over the constitutional status of religious minorities and the meanings of secularism and Islam that have evolved to meet the demands of populist electoral majorities. She crosses political and territorial boundaries to bring together cases of censorship in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, each involving claims of ‘hurt sentiments’ on the part of individuals and religious communities.

Old Babes in the Wood

Margaret Atwood

Penguin Random House

Pp 272

Margaret Atwood has established herself as one of the most visionary and canonical authors in the world. This collection of 15 stories—some of which have appeared in The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine—explore the full warp and weft of experience, speaking to our unique times with Atwood’s characteristic insight, wit and intellect. Atwood showcases both her creativity and her humanity in these remarkable tales.

All books available as e-books