On the Shelf: From ‘Busted’ to ‘Divorce is Normal’, here are some books that you may like to read

Busted

Ashok Soota, Peter de Jager

HarperCollins

Pp 208, Rs 599

In Busted, Ashok Soota and Peter de Jager focus on 17 commonly accepted management principles and analyse why these should not be accepted as universal truths. Backed by their experience in building and scaling businesses, real-life examples and first-person interviews, Busted takes into account the changed realities of the workplace and gives you a balanced view of what makes the world of management tick.

Fire Bird

Perumal Murugan

Penguin Random House

Pp 304, Rs 499

In this transcendental novel, Perumal Murugan draws from his own life experiences of displacement and movement, and explores the fragility of our fundamental attraction to permanence and our ultimately futile efforts to attain it. Translated from the nearly untranslatable Aalandapatchi, which alludes to a mystical bird in Tamil, the titular fire bird perfectly encapsulates the illusory and migratory nature of this pursuit.

Divorce is Normal

Shasvathi Siva

Penguin Random House

Divorce is Normal is an invaluable companion for anyone contemplating separation and divorce. Through her own story, Shasvathi Siva brings to readers fresh insights on unhappy marriages and divorce in the Indian context, helping readers expand their perspectives to overcome societal stigma and accept a brighter future. Shasvathi Siva is a writer and TEDx speaker. Her pieces have appeared in several publications.

THE MEMOIRS OF VALMIKI RAO

Lindsay Pereira

Penguin Random House

Pp 320, RS 599

Mumbai in the early 90s. The Ram Janmabhoomi movement is at its peak, and the Babri Masjid has just fallen. Decades later, in a corner of the metropolis, a retired postman living alone in a dilapidated room tries to recall those months of madness and how they changed everyone he knew. This is the story of Rameshwar Shinde and Ravinarayan Kumar, a young woman called Janaki, and the neighbours they live with.

Be the Smarter You @ Workplace

Rasik Raman Das

Simon & Schuster

Pp 344, Rs 399

In Be the Smarter You @Workplace, IITian-turned-ISKCON monk Rasikraman Das shares success hacks for crucial workplace skills such as communication, decision making, teamwork, leadership, strategic planning, change management, etc, which shall make you stand out and succeed at your workplace. Each chapter comes armed with ready-to-apply models and worksheets to use the knowledge as you go along.

