On the shelf: From ‘Back to Bharat’ to ‘The Wisdom of Morrie’, here’s list of books that you must read

Back to Bharat

Nagaraja Prakasam

Penguin Random House

Pp 448, Rs 699

The book addresses the present economic dilemma for Indian entrepreneurs and consumers, looking at the past and present situation of both India and the developed world to find a way forward. Written in an engaging style, the book is enriched with case studies from Nagaraja’s investment career. It consolidates many observations and insights from the experience he has as a professional, investor and mentor for entrepreneurs.

Wasteland

Oliver Franklin-Wallis

Simon & Schuster

Pp 400, Rs 799

There are stories in all our discarded things: who made them, what they meant to a person before they were thrown away. In the end, it all ends up in the same place—the endless ingenuity of humanity in one filthy, fascinating mass. When we throw things ‘away’, what does that actually mean? Where does it go? In Wasteland, journalist Oliver Franklin-Wallis takes us on an eye-opening journey through the global waste industry.

Northeast India

Samrat Choudhury

HarperCollins

Pp 432, Rs 699

As India and the world are roiled by questions of nationalism and identity, this book journeys into the history of one of the world’s most fascinating regions: Northeast India. In Northeast India: A Political History, Samrat Choudhury chronicles the processes by which the remote hill tribes, and the diverse other peoples inhabiting the valley of the vast Brahmaputra river, became parts of the ‘imagined nation’ that is India.

The Wisdom of Morrie

Morrie Schwartz

Hachette

Pp 368, Rs 399

Morrie Schwartz explores questions in this profound, poetic and poignant masterpiece of living and aging joyfully and creatively. Later life can be filled with many challenges, but it can also be one of the most beautiful and rewarding passages in anyone’s lifetime. Schwartz draws on his experiences as a social psychologist, teacher, father, friend and sage to offer us a road map to navigate our futures.

Lost Islamic History

Firas Alkhateeb

Westland Books

Pp 288, Rs 499

Over the last 1,400 years, a succession of Muslim polities and empires expanded to control territories and peoples stretching from southern France to East Africa and SE Asia. Yet many of the contributions of Muslim thinkers, scientists and theologians have been overlooked. Lost Islamic History, now in a new, updated edition, rescues from oblivion a forgotten past, charting its narrative from Muhammad to modern-day nation-states.

