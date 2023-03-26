On the shelf: From ‘A Constitution to Keep’ to ‘Rupture’ , check some of the books that may interest you

A Constitution to Keep

Rohan J Alva

HarperCollins

Pp 340, Rs 699

What is sedition? What is its provenance? How was sedition used in colonial India against nationalist leaders? Is there any constitutional justification for its continuance? In A Constitution to Keep, Rohan Alva answers these timely and relevant questions which every Indian should be asking. The book also makes a case for why political speech must be constitutionally protected and how the Supreme Court can do this while ensuring the purity of political discourse.

The Letters I Will Never Send

Isabella Dorta

Penguin Random House

Pp 240

Embrace honesty and heal beautifully. In The letters I will Never Send, TikTok poet Isabella Dorta urges you to leave nothing unsaid and take comfort in moving poems on love, heartbreak, mental health and self-discovery. With beautiful line illustrations and over 100 poems written in the form of confessional letters addressed to the most influential figures in your life, your younger self, your future self, your lover, your body, your family and more.

The Indian President

KC Singh

HarperCollins

Pp 312, Rs 699

A study of the institution of the President of India, this book is based on the author’s term as deputy secretary to the seventh President, Giani Zail Singh. In particular, it examines the President’s role when authoritarian governments are voted in power. Things are all the more challenging for a president with a popular prime minister who has an overwhelming majority, as happened in the case of Zail Singh and Rajiv Gandhi.

Eat to Beat Your Diet

Dr William Li

Penguin Random House

Pp 496

Dr William Li’s first book, Eat to Beat Disease, showed us how eating the right foods can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, while also extending our lifespan and improving our overall health. Building on this work, Dr Li now brings us Eat to Beat Your Diet, a science-based approach to weight loss. The book offers a simple plan providing leading research on how supplements, sleep and exercise can help us defend the body against excess fat.

Rupture

Dr Javaid Iqbal Bhat & Rattan Lal Shaant

Oxford University Press

Pp 168

The book recreates a past of Hindus and Muslims living together in Kashmir. The atmosphere of togetherness is rife. The stories also return the reader to the awful conditions of Hindu refugees as they began to live in the refugee camps in Jammu and other places of India. The Muslims in Kashmir have their terrible demons to deal with. The lives of both are in tatters. Only hope seems to be the memory of togetherness, which may heal.

