On The Shelf: Essential reads for bookworms

Our India

Captain GR Gopinath

HarperCollins

Pp 278, ₹599

India has one of the youngest demographics and is without a doubt an exciting place to be in the 21st century. In Our India, the eclectic range of Captain Gopinath’s views on business, politics, governance, aviation and society portrays a comprehensive picture of an India which is reshaping every minute. Honest, brave and thought-provoking, this is a book for every engaged citizen of our nation.

Passion Economy and the Side Hustle Revolution

Utkarsh Amitabh

SAGE Publishing

Pp 360, ₹595

As the passion economy becomes mainstreamed, people will look to build a portfolio of professions that create multiple income streams. They are likely to monetise their passions and build a career on their terms, seeking autonomy, mastery and purpose along the way. Today, it is possible to do what you love, teach what you love and make a living. This book will tell you ‘how’.

90 Days

Anirudhya Mitra

HarperCollins

Pp 284, ₹599

This book is the account of one of the most controversial crimes in contemporary India. It unravels the complex plot hatched by the LTTE to ensure that Rajiv Gandhi did not return to power in the 1991 general elections. 90 Days provides a blow-by-blow account of how the CBI’s Special Investigation Team cracked the assassination plot, identified the assassins and chased the mastermind, Sivarasan, to his final hideout.

Building A Second Brain

Tiago Forte

Hachette

Pp 272, ₹399

This guide shows how you can easily create your own personal system for knowledge management, otherwise known as a Second Brain. A Second Brain gives you the confidence to tackle your most important projects and ambitious goals. From identifying good ideas, to organising your thoughts, to retrieving everything swiftly and easily, it puts you back in control of your life and information.

From Space To Sea

Abraham E Muthunayagam

HarperCollins

Pp 464, ₹799

In 2008, with the launch of Chandrayaan-1, ISRO joined an elite space club. The foundation of this achievement, however, was laid decades ago by a small group of people, one of whom was Abraham E Muthunayagam. In this book, Muthunayagam looks back at the nascent phase of the Indian space programme, the breakthroughs, international collaborations, and professional rivalries that were the highlight of his years at ISRO.

Sands Of Dune

Brian Herbert

& Kevin J Anderson

Hachette

Pp 176, ₹799

The world of Dune has shaped an entire generation of science fiction. From the sand blasted world of Arrakis, to the splendour of the imperial homeworld of Kaitain, readers have lived in a universe of treachery and wonder. Now, these stories expand on the Dune universe, telling of the lost years of Gurney Halleck as he works with smugglers on Arrakis in a deadly gambit for revenge.

